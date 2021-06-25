TikTok tries to persuade the government to lift the ban by respecting IT rules





TikTok has met with Indian government officials and hopes his ban will be lifted after telling authorities it will fully comply with new IT rules. US President Joe Biden’s decision to remove former President Donald Trumps order seeking to ban the app in the country has also given hope to the ByteDance-owned social media platform that global sentiment towards it will improve. The Indian government had banned TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese applications in July 2020, due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and China

Chinese short video application TikTok has met with Indian government officials and hopes its ban will be lifted after telling authorities it will be in full compliance with the new IT Rules, according to a report by press citing anonymous sources. This year also, ByteDance addressed the IT ministry, PMO officials and reiterated that ByteDance and TikTok will work to comply with the 2021 mediation guidelines, a source told the publication. Moreover, the decision of US President Joe Biden to remove the order of former President Donald Trumps seeking to ban the application in the country has also given hope to the social media platform owned by ByteDance that global feelings towards it will improve. The Indian government had banned TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese applications in July 2020, due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and China following border clashes between the two armies in Ladakh. Other banned apps include Likee, Vigo, CamScanner, ShareIT and UC Browser among others. In total, the government has banned more than 250 Chinese applications so far. TIK Tok had also written to the Indian government at the time, seeking the revocation of the ban. The company has stressed that it does not share user data with the Chinese government, however, the government has decided to maintain the ban. The company decided to lay off its 2,000 employees in India in January 2021, with no chance of reopening the site. Nikhil Gandhi, who chaired TikTok in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asia, left the short video platform owned by ByteDance last month, almost a year after the platform was banned in India. Gandhi joined TikTok in 2019 as the head of India and South Asia and was redesigned to lead the META and South Asian market in January 2021. Importers It is important to note that India was the largest TikToks market with around 120 Mn monthly active users and 660 Mn all-time downloads in India since its inception two years ago, accounting for just over 30% of its global emissions of 2 Bn. Despite the ban in June 2020, TikTok was the second most popular social media network in India. According to Digital Trends-India, the December 2020 report, published by SimilarWeb, the monthly active user base of applications grew 100% between December 2018 and October 2020. Since the ban on Chinese apps, Indian home apps like Chingari, Mitron, Bolo Indya and Trell, Roposo have reported huge increases in the number of users. She has also pulled short video shows from ShareChat, which launched Moj, Gaana who debuted HotShots, MX Player with MX Taka Tak and Dailyhunt, with Josh. Indian apps like Vee Tok, Veer, TipTop and Punch form the tail of this market, with each app looking at a fraction of the 200 Mn Indians who were forced to migrate from TikTok. Many of these companies have continued to raise funds from several global and Indian investors.







