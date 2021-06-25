Canada Public Health Agency publishes graph of what fully vaccinated person can do

OTTAWA Canada Public Health Agency says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can eat dinner together inside someone’s home without having to keep their distance or wear a mask.
He released the information after facing days of questions about what those on double doses can do as the countries’ vaccination campaign grows.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 26 percent of Canadians eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated, with more than 76 percent of people receiving a single stroke.
Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says her provincial colleagues want residents to follow the advice provided by local medical officials, as more responsive to the situation in their communities.
The agency released a post-conference chart outlining what people can do if fully or partially vaccinated.
It says that someone who is meeting people who are on a double dose while gathering in a small group outside does not need to physically distance themselves or wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.
The agency says that when they meet inside a house with a small group of fully vaccinated people, those who have had two shots do not need to wear a mask or keep their distance.
He says people who are unable to consider doing the same if everyone is feeling well and no one is at risk of a more serious illness.
Outdoors, where people with unknown vaccination status from different families are getting mixed up, it is said that someone who is fully vaccinated does not need to disguise themselves, but people who should not think about keeping it.
When it comes to going to larger crowds at a concert, the agency says fully vaccinated people may still want to think about keeping their mask in a crowded environment, even if they do not have any basic conditions.
She says they should do the same if they have any additional health risks when they meet in a smaller indoor environment where they do not know if everyone has been vaccinated.
Also released Friday was federal modeling COVID-19, warning the Delta variant could exacerbate a possible fourth wave of the pandemic originally thought.
Data currently show that the number of infections and hospitalizations continues to fall across the country, as more Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19.
As this happens, the provinces are moving forward with plans to lift public health restrictions set to limit association and keep it prevalent.
Saskatchewan and Alberta both plan to lift almost all of their measures in July, including provincial rules about wearing masks.
Federal health officials say the Delta variant is the ultimate hurdle to fighting countries in pandemics and could cause hospital capacity to be exceeded if caught throughout the fall and winter.
Government modeling was based on assumptions that the species is more transmissible than other disturbing variants and leads to more serious disease based on its prevalence in the UK.
Tam says the Delta variant is the most contagious type ever seen and its presence has grown in Canada.
Federal data show that most cases are found in people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have only one shot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 25, 2021.
