Malema claims Ramaphosa will benefit from the delays with mass vaccination

Julius Malema addressing thousands of EFF members who marched on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority in Pretoria, the protests were "life-saving march" and demanded the approval of Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country.

POLITICS

EFF leader and commander-in-chief Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration of deliberately dragging their feet in connection with the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, as they will benefit financially from the government’s sluggish vaccination program. .

“Ramabillion saw a billion. Cyril [Ramaphosa] likes to pretend there are billions; he has no money. He will get his money now, through Covid-19 because they are stealing PPE [personal protective equipment] “before and before the vaccine,” said Malema.

He made the claims without providing any substantial evidence and despite the fact that, in 2019, Forbes published that Ramaphosa was the seventeenth richest person in South Africa, with a “net worth of R6.4 billion”.

Malema said his words outside the offices of the SA Health Products Regulator (Sahpra) during his party’s protest action on Friday, where they demanded the rapid provision of vaccines to all citizens.

He said South Africa was “led by stupid people who are protected by stupid media” and was adamant that his entire party was seeking “more vaccines to be made available”.

As a red sea filled the land in Arcadia, Malema ironically argued that the event was not a spreader, despite the fact that social distance was not being observed by the crowd of over 1000 people.

Economic Freedom fighters took to the streets of Pretoria on Friday to demand that the Health Products Regulatory Authority SA immediately approve the use of Covid-19 vaccines by Russia and China. Photo: Tebogo Letsie / City Press

That’s because, just over a week ago, as Ramaphosa announced the country’s move to the level 3 blockade, he said all rallies would be limited to a maximum of 50 people inside and 100 people outside.

Malema said: “The president and his government have eaten our money. Our people are dying in their numbers.

“They are telling us that this event is a big spread, but it is not true because we are meeting here, outside, for a few minutes and then from there we will go home and comply with Covid-19 regulations.

“Our schools have more children than this march, yet our event is called a big spread.”

The EFF leader added that, “if we sit down and do nothing about this vaccine issue”, South Africa will face “a fourth, fifth, tenth and even thirty wave”.

“These people will continue to lock us up and blocking is not a solution. The solution is to vaccinate most South Africans. ”

According to the EFF, the main bone of contention of the party is that “it has become clear that the government is failing to provide vaccines for all South Africans, and this is made possible by the Sahpra,” which the red berets say is “refusing to authorize the use of vaccines by China and Russia ”.

“Russia says if you adopt Sputnik in South Africa, we will give you 15 million doses. China says if you approve of Sinovac, we will give you 15 million. “So we can have 30 million doses and vaccinate a lot of our people,” Malema said.

He then called on the government to open up the economy and allow rallies to open in order to allow “our people to start working and make money”.

“I will never fight Cyril Ramaphosa because he is a puppet of white monopoly capital. If it were white people marching here today, they [white monopoly capital that Ramaphosa is supposedly a puppet of] would be sympathetic to the cause of white people. But when we are, we are told garbage. And what’s even worse is that the garbage comes from our own people – blacks, who claim to be smart blacks. ”

With a crowd of supporters of the EFF, other political parties and civil society, as well as workers in the creative industry located outside Sahpra’s offices, party Vice President Floyd Shivambu read a memorandum aimed at handing over to Sahpra, who presented their demands. .

Thousands of EFF members marched on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority in Pretoria, protesting the “life-saving march” and demanding the approval of Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country. Photo: Tebogo Letsie

“Sahpra must finalize the approval and authorization of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines within seven days, and the South African government must make these vaccines available to all South Africans,” Shivambu read.

The party’s second request was shocking – the EFF called for the removal of Helen Rees as Sahpra board chair after “she is in conflict and is doing everything in her power to prevent the authorization of non-Aspen-related vaccines” “as she is currently married to Fazel Randera, who owns shares in Aspen.”

Shivambu said: “Aspen is the local partner of Johnson & Johnson, so the Sahpra board chairman should benefit privately if Sputnik V and Sinovac are not authorized in South Africa.

“We also urge Sahpra to expedite all scientifically tested and proven vaccines in all parts of the world, including Cuba, for mass distribution in South Africa.

“These demands will ensure that South Africa will have diverse access to suppliers and this will ensure the immediate availability of vaccines for millions of our people. We make these demands because we believe that only through mass vaccination will South Africa be able to reopen the economy. “

Echoing the sentiment of his president, in closing, Shivambu said: “Restrictions and blocking regulations are not the solution to the pandemic. Vaccines are currently our only scientific solutions. ”

Meanwhile, incumbent Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the government had swift plans to vaccinate people over the age of 50 after a low intake of those older than 60.

Considering the EFF calls for all South Africans including creative industry workers to join the protest, rapper Riky Rick took the stage to address the crowd and he told them that, by the end of the year, all South Africans should have been vaccinated.

“Parties aside, all we are looking for are vaccines for the masses. “It’s not about political tricks, it’s about making sure we do it urgently, before we go to a fourth or fifth block,” Rick said in front of a cheering crowd.

Representing the EFF Student Command, its president, Mandla Shikwambana, expressed regret over the dire situation faced by students who, due to blockages, have been forced to study online amid high data costs.

“As young people in South Africa, we want vaccines, we do not want blockages anymore, because vaccines are the only way we can get back to life,” he said.

“In universities, students are trying to learn and we know of a number of Covid-19 cases in universities, where students and faculty have tested positive, yet life continues as normal in these institutions because no one has faced the system.

“We can not continue with this system of online learning, where students struggle with access to data and the Internet. We have to attend lectures physically in the camps. Vaccines are needed for us to be able to do that. Give the vaccine measures. ”

A contingent of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was also present “to show its support for the EFF in its call for vaccines from Russia and China to be made available,” ATM chairman Gauteng told City Press.

Sahpra’s answer

In a statement issued by Sahpra on Friday, following a protest outside its offices, the regulatory authority said it could not allow “political pressure to cover a clear science-based approach to health product approval where public safety can to be compromised “.

“It will be a sad day in the country when the regulator is harmed or influenced by any party,” read the statement.

Sahpra agreed to receive the EFF memorandum, to which the regulatory authority said it would respond.