Only his religious vocation is stopping Lisanewerk Desta from taking up arms with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that ruled Ethiopia for three decades and with which the central government is now at war.

About eight months after the conflict first began, hundreds if not thousands are believed to have died and, with access to the northern border region, Lisanewerk believes the situation will worsen. “There is no food in Tigray,” said Lisanewerk, an archivist with the Orthodox Church whose family fights for the TPLF. Food, he said, is being used by TPLF enemies “as a weapon”.

Ethiopian officials said such fears are exaggerated. But nearly 40 years after the famine in Tigray spawned the Direct Aid concert and a global fundraising movement, some international agencies said the situation in the northern region bears all the hallmarks of famine.

This month, the UN and international aid groups said 350,000 of Tigray’s 6 million people were already living in starvation, a higher level of hunger than anywhere else in the world.

According to the Integrated Food Safety Phase Classification, a system set up by aid agencies and governments to determine the level of hunger, 350,000 people were in Phase 5 on its 1-5 scale where 5 constitutes hunger. Another 5 million people were classified as “crisis” or “emergency”.

Mark Lowcock, who ended his term as UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs last weekend, told the Financial Times in one of his last interviews in the post: “I really never expected him to. “I see this again. I thought the world had shifted from this kind of problem.”

Simply mentioning “hunger” is profoundly shameful for a country whose government wants it to be known for its ancient rock-hewn churches and 2,000-year-old writing system, not for hunger and dependence on international aid.

Ethiopia has been the fastest growing economy in Africa for 20 years, leading many international agencies to believe that it can quickly achieve middle-income status and permanently banish the images of the desperate hunger with which it once was accompanied regularly.

But a war in Tigray has shattered those hopes. He has also sparked a bitter debate about how serious the situation is, with the Ethiopian government accusing the international community of exaggerating the situation for its own purposes and swallowing what it says is TPLF propaganda.

Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister, categorically rejected the IPC assessment, telling the BBC at a polling station as he went to the polls on Monday: “There is no famine in Tigray.” Despite the problems he had, he said, the government was able to solve them.

The Abiy administration has also claimed to have given aid to aid agencies trying to feed hungry people, many of whom have been displaced and unable to plant crops. Aid agencies deny having unrestricted access.

Worse, field agencies have accused soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are deeply involved in the war in Tigray, of deliberately blocking food supplies to civilians. “There is a lot of evidence to justify the claim that Eritreans are using hunger as a weapon of war,” Lowcock said.

ICRC says ‘many people report they can only afford one meal a day’ © Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images

It recalls the famine of the 1980s in which the Soviet-backed regime, Mergistu Hailemariam Derg, used access to food in its ultimately unsuccessful attempt to quell a guerrilla uprising. In all, about 1 million people died.

Even within the relief community there is concern in defining hunger, which some officials said is difficult to verify due to a lack of reliable data and the fluency of the situation on the ground. Increased periods of fighting in some areas also impede entry. On Tuesday, an airstrike hit a village leaving perhaps dozens dead and injured, according to aid workers.

“I’m worried about that single confession of hunger,” said a senior non-governmental agency official working in Ethiopia, speaking on condition of anonymity because of controversy over the debate. “When we generalize and expand it, it becomes difficult for people to take it seriously because then it seems like there is a hidden agenda,” he said.

Alyona Synenko, regional spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said that whatever the exact definition, the nutritional situation in Tigray was dire and was likely to worsen.

“More than a million displaced people have relied on communities waiting for them to share their food,” she said from Nairobi. “Many grocery stores were looted and available food supplies could soon be depleted. “Many people report that they can only afford one meal a day,” she said.

Back in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where Abiy still holds considerable support, there was open skepticism from some about the hunger claims.

“They say a lot of people are starving to death,” said Mary, a 48-year-old professional who would only give his name when he lined up to vote on what was billed as the first “free and fair.” of country elections this week. The results have not been published yet. After months of fighting it was inevitable that farmers would not have been able to sow and this would result in a reduced harvest, he said.

Still, Mary said, the TPLF were the masters of what he called “fake news” and had deceived the international community into exaggerating the gravity of the situation. “We can not say this is a famine,” he said, waving his hand in contempt. “It’s just a lack of food.”