More than one million Sydneysiders now stranded as NSW tries to contain COVID-19 blast

More than a million people living in Sydney have woken up to the deadlock as the city battles to bring the latest COVID-19 blast under control.

Main points: Four local government areas are involved in the blockade: Waverley, Randwick, Woollahra and theCBD

The partial shutdown is valid until midnight on Friday, July 2nd Authorities have been able to track down all but one issue, and the prime minister has dismissed calls for a broad-based blockade.

It’s the first partial blockade Sydney has seen since the northern beach restrictions over Christmas and residents will be watching the numbers anxiously in hopes of making it animpact.

People living in or working in the Sydney Local Government (LGAs) areas of Waverley, Woollahra, Randwick and Sydney City have said they need to stay home after NSW registered 22 new cases won instead of COVID -19 on Friday.

The Bondi cluster, which started after an international flight crew transported in unvaccinated limousine, now stands at 65 cases.

There are limited reasons to leave the house in closed areas of local government. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston

With a rapidly growing number of sites visited by infectious individuals, health chief Kerry Chant said the blockade was the only way to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta species.

“Due to the growing number of venues, the fact that we have confirmed broadcasting in a number of countries, we need to reduce the movement of people,” she said.

“So by the time we get to them, they have reduced the limited number of activities or sites they have done.”

Although contact trackers have only been able to link an infection to a known case or group, NSW health authorities hope the partial block will stop the virus from spreading quickly.

“While we’re doing well with the virus, our contact trackers are doing an incredible job, the people we are interviewing are doing an excellent job, the Health advice is that we do not want to see this situation last for weeks, “NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) says the partial blockage is not going well enough. She is calling for home-stay orders to be extended to the entire Sydney Basin.

AMA President Omar Khorshid said the current restrictions were confusing for people in the city.

“If you work at CBD but live outside of it, we know if you contract the disease you will pass on to your family. This is happening with the Delta virus in Sydney right now,” he said.

“But the rules do not apply, as far as we can see, to the family. And there is also confusion about who is inside and who is outside.”

The prime minister said orders for new homes were not needed in a wider area, but she acknowledged the situation could change.

“If there is a sudden turnaround and there is a massive improvement, then NSW Health will give us advice accordingly. If the opposite happens, NSW Health will give us advice accordingly,” she said.

Economic shock for CBD

Health authorities hope the blockade over the course of a week will reduce people’s movements. ( ABC News: Gavin Coote

There are fears that new restrictions on CBD could push businesses struggling excessively.

Sydney City Councilor Angela Vithoulkas said the news would destroy local communities because the economic consequences would last longer than ordering a week to stay home.

“I’m sitting here now looking at the main roads and it looks like a Sunday morning after a big Saturday evening is a ghost town,” she said.

“So my heart is broken into a thousand other pieces knowing there is extra pain for those businesses that were trying to hang on and were already struggling.”

Angela Vithoulkas believes the impact of the stalemate on the business will be profound. ( Supplied

NSW General Manager of Business Daniel Hunter said the restrictions were “a worrying development” for the business, but “a reasonable decision”.

“If we overcome this quickly by doing the right thing, hopefully we can avoid prolonged blockages and devastating impacts on business,” he said.

As of at least 11:59 p.m. on July 2, people living in the four affected LGAs, or who have worked there for the past two weeks, have only four valid reasons to leave home. These are:

Purchase of food or other essential goods and services

NSW Health is continuing to investigate the case of a nine-year-old boy who attended St Charles’ Catholic Elementary School in Waverley.

Health authorities are also extremely concerned about the job transfer at Joh Bailey hair salon in Double Bay and are urging all clients and staff who went to the salon between June 15 and 23 to be tested and quarantined.

Existing COVID-19 restrictions across the state, such as mandatory masks inside and on public transportation, have been extended until 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 2nd.

