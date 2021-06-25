Palestinians demand end to Abbas presidency after activist dies in ‘brutal beating and arrest’





The body of Banat, 45, was born up in the streets of Hebron where he lived, after a funeral ceremony in the mosque. The crowd, estimated by CNN at 15,000 in number, marches behind the body waving Palestinian flags, proclaiming him a martyr.

People chanted, “Abu Mazen is a traitor” – referring to Abbas from the common Arabic stake “Abu” meaning “father” – and “People say, ‘Down with Authority!'”

Many of the mourners also carried the green flag of Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza and one of Abbas’s main political rivals.

Anti-PA protests have also been held in Ramallah and the Old City of Jerusalem outside the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Banat was a well-known and sincere critic of Abbas and the PA, using social media to denounce PA leaders for alleged corruption and incompetence. One of his latest Facebook posts clashed with PA over its swap deal with Israel for 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus. He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday in an operation involving about 20 armed officers, his family told CNN, during which he was brutally beaten, the family said. A preliminary autopsy report issued by the Ramallah-based Independent Human Rights Commission with the blessing of the Banat family described injuries “in the form of bruises and scratches on many areas of the body, including the head, neck, shoulders, chest, back, upper and lower limbs, with signs of handcuffs on the joints and rib fractures “. The report said initial autopsy results showed an “abnormal” death but said determining the underlying cause of death would need the results of tissue laboratory tests. Hebron Governor Jibreen Al Bakri said Banat had died after “his health deteriorated” during the arrest, which he said was ordered by the PA Attorney General. PA has said it will launch an investigation into what happened. Standing with his grandfather outside the mosque on Friday before the funeral ceremony, Nizar’s 6-year-old son, Kifah, told CNN, “I heard from my mother that they killed my father. They attacked and killed him, and I did not I know why “ Jihad Al Khatib, an older resident of the city, told CNN that there was no doubt why Banat was targeted by the PA. “He is the one who speaks against the oppressor and for the oppressed … They killed hope in us. They killed him after he discovered their corruption,” he said. Banat’s death has drawn response from the entire international community. The US State Department said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” by the death and urged the PA to “conduct a full and transparent investigation and ensure full accountability in this case.” The statement continued: “We have serious concerns about the Palestinian Authority’s restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by the Palestinians and the harassment of activists and civil society organizations.” Human rights groups have been concerned for years about what they say is the growing authoritarianism of the PA under President Abbas. In particular, they are concerned about the 2017 Cybercrime Law which allows for “arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression, privacy and data protection rights,” according to Human Rights Watch. Banat himself was arrested under the law last November and spent several days in custody after posting a video on social media sharply criticizing the PA leadership for resuming its security coordination policy with Israeli forces. This policy, which sees PA security forces often working closely with Israeli security in the West Bank, was suspended by Abbas for threatening annexation by the Israeli government led by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Over the years, however, Abbas has usually stood firm in politics, under pressure from key international supporters such as the United States, the United Kingdom and others, who have been heavily involved in training PA security forces. Palestinians often see security coordination as helping Israel’s military occupation of their land, and people in Hebron expressed outrage at what they said should have been cooperation with Israel in the operation that resulted in Banat’s death. “This is a crime in all its aspects,” Mazeed Saqf Al-Hait of Nablus told CNN. “PA is the main suspect in this crime. Israel is suspected as a partner in this crime because [the PA arrest operation] requires security coordination. The US and EU are also partners in crime through their financial support for the security forces. “It is the system that is criminal and responsible for the murder and must be held accountable.” The death comes less than two months after President Abbas canceled elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council, which have not been held since 2006, in a move that drew widespread criticism from many Palestinians. Mustafa Barghouti, a longtime independent politician and human rights activist, told CNN Banat’s death is an extremely damaging moment for the Palestinian Authority. “This proves that we can not proceed without democratic elections, without legislative authority, without an independent judiciary and without separation of powers. Palestine needs more than a security system that is unable to protect its people from Israeli attacks. “Palestine needs democracy and elections immediately,” he said.

