Upcoming $ 73 Million Improvement for Wastewater Treatment System in Winkler Growing Area





The growing city of Manitoba in Winkler, and the surrounding rural municipality, arees to get a much-needed sewage system they planned for nearly a decade ago. On Friday, federal, provincial and municipal governments announced $ 73 million in funding for the first phase of updates to the regional wastewater treatment system for the town of Winkler and the rural town of Stanley. Improvements, originally proposed in 2012, have long been needed in the fast-growing area, where the population boom has exceeded the capacity of wastewater systems and affected growth. Between the 2011 and 2016 censuses, Winkler grew by 18 percent four times the country average to a population of just over 14,000. The first phase of updates to the treatment system includes the construction of a new mechanical wastewater treatment plant at Winkler and the first equipment from the two existing lagoon cells and the addition of two lifting stations at Stanley, according to a press release from federal government. Also, about 45 kilometers of pipelines will be added to connect the nearby communities of Schanzenfeld and Reinfeld to the treatment system. The new system will meet federal and provincial environmental requirements and create more regional capacity for wastewater treatment, Friday’s news release said. The federal government is investing more than $ 25.2 million in the project, with another $ 21 million coming from the province of Manitoba. Winkler City and Stanley RM will contribute $ 27.2 million together. On-site water conservation measures In a joint statement issued by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and Stanley Reeve RM Morris Olafsonsaid RM the announcement is “a proud moment to celebrate” and will allow further economic growth in the region. “This announcement today will help us put the infrastructure building blocks in place to bring that excitement forward for future generations,” their statement said. After a number of dry years, the town of Winkleris is currently at the “moderate” level of its water conservation plan, indicating “some issues of treatment, conservation or rainfall”. according to the city website. Residents are encouraged to use rain barrels for gardening and the irrigation schedule is in place. Winkler City is currently at the ‘moderate’ level of its water conservation plan. (City of Winkler) The city gets about 65 percent of its water from the Winkler aquifer, according to its website, which is treated at the Winkler water treatment plant. The remaining water comes from the Pembina Valley Water Cooperative and is treated in Letellier, Morris and Stephenfield. The water cooperative has demanded a 15 per cent reduction in water consumption from municipalities served by the Letellier plant, which is unable to meet current requirements, says the Winkler City website.

