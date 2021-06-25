A married couple in the 1970s were found dead with gunshot wounds at the coastal town house





A married couple in their 70s have been found murdered at their home in a coastal town, police have confirmed. Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday, June 23 at a home in Southport, Merseyside, following the discovery of the two bodies. Merseyside police say officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident Liverpool Echo reports. A post-mortem examination which took place today revealed that the woman died from a shot wound to the chest and the man from a shot wound to the head, detectives said. Chief Detective Dave McCaughrean said the investigation is in the early stages.





(Image: Google)

“We have spoken to the neighbors and conducted a number of investigations and we are pleased that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Protecting our most vulnerable communities is one of the strengths of the forces and we understand that being able to support and advise victims of domestic abuse has never been more important than it is now. We are committed to working with our communities and partners to address violence against women and girls and will continue to work closely with our local communities and partners to assess how we can work together moving forward.





There is support available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it so that no one else suffers or is silent. For anyone in a controlling relationship with an abusive partner, but financially bound by a mortgage or lease, there are confidential support services available to help you and their children. If home is not a safe place for you, then we want you to know that you are not alone and you do not have to stay home if it is not safe to be there.



The Mirror Newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting showbiz and TV stories, sports updates and essential political information. The newsletter is emailed the first thing every morning, at 12 noon and every evening. Do not miss any moment by subscribing to our newsletter here. “If you are in immediate danger, always call 999. If you call 999 and you are not sure to talk to us, then cough, or tap 55 and press 55 when prompted. This will alert you. the operator you need help and we will provide support. For any non-urgent information regarding domestic abuse, message @MerPolCC directly on Twitter, Merseyside Police Contact Center on Facebook or contact @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.







