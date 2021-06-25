King Street in Newtown split from Sydney blockade rules COVID-19, causing confusion for businesses

Oneshte is one of Sydney’s highest streets, home to pubs, restaurants and vintage clothing stores and is split in two by the city’s COVID blockade.

On one side of King Street in Newtown in the inner west of Sydney, businesses have been forced to close their doors during the week-long blockade, which took effect early in the morning.

On the other hand, shops are allowed to stay open due to a geographical wonder.

King Road is located between Sydney City and the Inner West Local Government Area (LGAs) and at some boundaries towards the border directly in the middle of the busy road.

The Mountain Goat Pub on King Street is closing even though there is no need. ( ABC News: Paige Cockburn

Businesses on the Sydney City side were put on hold by 11:59 a.m. yesterday along with the Waverley, Randwick and Woolahra LGAs.

People living and working in these areas cannot leave their home unless they are shopping for essential goods and services, receiving medical care, exercising or performing essential work or education. Non-core businesses also need to close.

The Inner West remains unaffected by the orders of staying home, with businesses on that side of the road allowed to stay open as long as they adhere to the four-square-foot rule while customers of clothes and restaurants stay seated.

The rules have created a divide on King Street and led to widespread confusion, with some businesses closing only because they are unsure what public health orders are being enforced.

Damien Arkins, co-owner of Reprated Records, says the whole city should be in a deadlock. ( ABC News: Paige Cockburn )

Damien Arkins, co-owner of Reprated Records, is on the Inner West side of King Street so he can stay open but said he found the rule ridiculous.

“COVID does not realize there is a border there,” he said, adding that all of Sydney should be under blockade.

“Why measure a half? Just close the whole city, so everyone was together in the Delta [strain] it does not become a mess. “

Across the street, at the Tre Viet restaurant, manager Trang Pham said she was struggling and had to throw out all the food she would not keep during the closure for a week.

Everyone on both sides of the road needs to stay home so we can get rid of it, she said.

Store owner Andrea Chapman says COVID knows no boundaries. ( ABC News: Paige Cockburn

Andrea Chapman owns the Homeworks Design Store, which is also on the closed side, and described the rules as really arbitrary.

The particle is not always the best option. “Sometimes you have to hit everyone hard and everyone sucks it, then we can move on,” she said.

Ms. Chapmansaid closing some areas did not take into account the way people moved around Sydney.

“It’s not like everyone who went to [Joh Bailey] hairdresser in Double Bay[a COVID-19 exposure site] lives in the Eastern Suburbs “.

Andrea Taccoa is worried that his restaurant will be fined and is demanding clarity on the rules. ( ABC News: Paige Cockburn

Further King Street, at the Alba Salentinian restaurant, manager Andrea Taccoa was confused about the situation and had tried to get answers through the NSW Service without much luck.

“They have not been very clear about the business operating hours,” he said.

“They have been very clear about what people can and cannot do, but it is not the same for businesses.”

He said he desperately needed to know where he was standing as he did not want to open up and get a fine.

“It’s confusing and unfair but I can’t do much about it.”

The Botany View Hotel on King Street is outside the block area. ( ABC News: Stephanie Corsetti

On the same road, Marlborough is subject to closing rules. ( Supplied: Facebook

Ella Pash, manager of a small bar, Corridor, said closing for a week was devastating to her casual staff and there should be a uniform approach to King Street.

I mean, it’s just an imaginary line, she said.

Many businesses on the Sydney City side of King Street were not hoping to get any compensation for the closure.

But Sydney Mayor Lord Clover Moore and Sydney Independent MP Alex Greenwich have already asked the NSW treasurer to provide grants for hardship.

We can not afford it [these businesses] suffer and potentially close, letters read.

CommonwealthChief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has expanded a statement to include parts of Sydney as COVID-19 hotspots for Commonwealth support purposes.

This causes a disaster COVID-19 payment for those workers who are unable to earn income due to NSW public health orders.

Both areas of Sydney City and the Western Council of the Interior said they did not control how King Street was enforced as it was a public order of state government.

