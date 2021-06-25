Indian Covid-19 third wave ‘too hard’ to be as big as second wave: ICMR study

It is “very unlikely” that the third wave of coronavirus infections in India will be so large the second wave, a recent study by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) has estimated.
Study estimates are based on mathematical modeling. He “demonstrates credible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave can occur, while also illustrating that such a resurrection is unlikely to be as great as the second wave.”
However, the model forecasts are subject to some uncertainties and it remains important to increase the rate of vaccination coverage to mitigate any eventuality. Planning readiness for any possible future waves will benefit by relying on predicted numbers based on the current modeling exercise.
READ ALSO | Will there be a third Covid wave in India, and when?
WHAT THE STUDY SAYS
According to the study, reliable mechanisms for a third wave may include a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is more transmissible and at the same time capable of escaping prior immunity.
The mechanism may also include the imposition of “blockages that are very effective in limiting the transmission” of viral infection.
The study highlights that a rapid spread of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future disease waves.
He highlights three main considerations in multi-wave dynamics:
1) Individual behavior and social factors: aggregation, use of masks, and physical distancing during social interactions are all major factors shaping the rate of transmission and, therefore, the spread at the population level.
Transmission reduction can be applied equally to other non-pharmaceutical measures such as mask use and physical distancing; their relaxations can also contribute to further waves.
2) Health systems: First, the effectiveness of any blockage or other non-pharmaceutical intervention will critically depend on the health system in any given environment. For example, based on the example of Maharashtra, the Northeastern states imposed the early blockade in response to the second wave even before it reached its peak.
READ ALSO | India could see the 3rd wave in 6-8 weeks if appropriate behavior for Covid is not followed: Dr Guleria
Second, preparedness for every third wave (or indeed for future pandemics) is likely to go hand in hand with the overall strengthening of the health system. For example, improved tertiary care capacity and increased coordination across India’s complex healthcare system. Such developments would have significant long-term benefits, not limited to pandemic preparedness.
3) Biological factors: In addition to viral transmission, immunity to SARS-CoV-2 raises several important considerations. First, with regard to virus rescue from vaccine-induced protection, evidence from the UK suggests that a single dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shows reduced efficacy against symptomatic infection with B.1.617.2. However, both doses show high efficacy. As long as vaccines are similarly effective against any variant of immune escape in the future, increasing vaccination coverage can significantly reduce the burden of the third wave arising from any combined factor associated with the virus.
The study said that even if a previously exposed individual becomes infected again, it is likely that the recurrent infection will show less severity than the original exposure.
SEE ALSO | Will the third wave cause the Delta Plus variant?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit