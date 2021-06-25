Indian Covid-19 third wave ‘too hard’ to be as big as second wave: ICMR study

It is “very unlikely” that the third wave of coronavirus infections in India will be so large the second wave, a recent study by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) has estimated.

Study estimates are based on mathematical modeling. He “demonstrates credible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave can occur, while also illustrating that such a resurrection is unlikely to be as great as the second wave.”

However, the model forecasts are subject to some uncertainties and it remains important to increase the rate of vaccination coverage to mitigate any eventuality. Planning readiness for any possible future waves will benefit by relying on predicted numbers based on the current modeling exercise.

WHAT THE STUDY SAYS

According to the study, reliable mechanisms for a third wave may include a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is more transmissible and at the same time capable of escaping prior immunity.

The mechanism may also include the imposition of “blockages that are very effective in limiting the transmission” of viral infection.

The study highlights that a rapid spread of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future disease waves.

He highlights three main considerations in multi-wave dynamics:

1) Individual behavior and social factors: aggregation, use of masks, and physical distancing during social interactions are all major factors shaping the rate of transmission and, therefore, the spread at the population level.

Transmission reduction can be applied equally to other non-pharmaceutical measures such as mask use and physical distancing; their relaxations can also contribute to further waves.

2) Health systems: First, the effectiveness of any blockage or other non-pharmaceutical intervention will critically depend on the health system in any given environment. For example, based on the example of Maharashtra, the Northeastern states imposed the early blockade in response to the second wave even before it reached its peak.

Second, preparedness for every third wave (or indeed for future pandemics) is likely to go hand in hand with the overall strengthening of the health system. For example, improved tertiary care capacity and increased coordination across India’s complex healthcare system. Such developments would have significant long-term benefits, not limited to pandemic preparedness.

3) Biological factors: In addition to viral transmission, immunity to SARS-CoV-2 raises several important considerations. First, with regard to virus rescue from vaccine-induced protection, evidence from the UK suggests that a single dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shows reduced efficacy against symptomatic infection with B.1.617.2. However, both doses show high efficacy. As long as vaccines are similarly effective against any variant of immune escape in the future, increasing vaccination coverage can significantly reduce the burden of the third wave arising from any combined factor associated with the virus.

The study said that even if a previously exposed individual becomes infected again, it is likely that the recurrent infection will show less severity than the original exposure.

