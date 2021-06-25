Unesco says that on the risk list would be the call to action on the Great Barrier Reef | Unesco

Unesco officials have dismissed concerns raised by Australia and ambassadors from 11 other countries that the processes were not followed before a key meeting next month that could see the Great Barrier Reef placed on a world heritage site at risk list.

The UN body sought to reconfigure its recommendation to put ocean jewel on the list as an opportunity to bring the world together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and escape the world’s largest coral reef.

Dr Mechtild Rssler, director of the Unescos World Heritage Center in Paris, also said there had been no guarantee given by her during meetings with Australian officials last May that the Great Barrier Reef would be saved from the danger list.

Many governments misunderstand the risk list, she told an online conference attended by Guardian Australia on Friday night.

It’s not a red list that ends with less tourism, but it really is a call to action and that is the basic idea. The whole world needs to know a site that is under threat and we all have a duty to protect it [it] for generations to come.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has also warned that as the world continues to heat up, there may be more world heritage coral reefs listed.

Just days after Unesco announced it was recommending the Great Barrier Reef for the endangered list, Australia’s Unesco ambassador to Paris Megan Anderson wrote to the UN body along with 11 other countries.

A former Australian World Heritage official told the Guardian Australia that the letter should be seen as the start of Australia’s lobbying efforts to combat the UNESCO recommendation ahead of next month’s China-led World Heritage Summit.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, described the Unesco process as horrific and said Australia had talked to our friends.

The letter was also signed by Indonesia, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Thailand, Hungary, Poland, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Turkey and Spain.

Only three of those countries Spain, Thailand and Hungary will be able to vote for the Great Barrier Reef as members of the 21-seat committee.

Rssler said Unesco had responded to all countries, describing the processes under the convention and how they were followed.

A meeting in May 2020 with Australian officials was to discuss the practices of holding a virtual meeting, not to discuss the Great Barrier Reef, and no assurances were given, Rssler said.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley has said Unesco used to conduct field visits before making key recommendations.

But Rssler said this did not always happen when evidence of the risk ascertained was clear from reports sent to Unesco by governments, as was the case for Australia.

Dr Fanny Douvere, chief of the maritime program at Unesco, said there were 29 World Heritage sites, but none had undergone three coral bleaching events in just five years, as Australia had.

Yes, in the future over the next few decades we may see other sites with similar effects [recommended for in danger], but we must follow the instructions, she said.

In addition to Australia, some countries that co-sign the lobbying letter have outstanding issues with their world heritage sites.

In reports on the next commission meeting, Unesco said it felt sorry for Turkey changed the status of the Istanbul Hagia Sophia from a church to a mosque without informing the world heritage center.

Unesco is also recommending that in the coming months the UK’s seafront committee Liverpool be completely removed from world heritage status, as it has been on the endangered list since 2012.

A fourth nomination from Thailand for world heritage status for its Kaeng Krachan forest has been recommended for postponement by Unesco.

Douvere said the Australias reef was well managed and $ 3 billion had been spent on conservation efforts. But water quality targets were not met and large parts of the gum were bleached in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Unesco and Australia oppose the Great Barrier Reef’s “endangered” status video

With global warming, it is clear that the Australian government alone cannot do this, she said, adding that the longer it takes the world to go on a 1.5C heating trajectory, the more expensive it will become in Australia taxpayers.

Beracishta becoming more and more expensive to restore the tire and protect it and this is an important story.

This decision offers an opportunity to reverse this and achieve a future that will save the Great Barrier Reef, save the jobs and incomes and livelihoods of so many more than 60,000 people who depend on Reef Great Obstacle and will at the same time make sure that the financial investment remains viable.

This decision is an opportunity to unite the international community and understand that the window of opportunity is narrowing and the world needs to limit its emissions to 1.5C.