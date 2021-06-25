Lovestruck prison officer who gave birth to a child with an inmate

A prison officer who had a child with an inmate has been jailed himself.

Lucy Thornton had an inappropriate relationship with inmate Aaron Whittaker while serving an offense.

It was revealed that the 28-year-old had given the prisoner a secret phone number, which was later found in his cell. Despite the warnings, she continued to talk to him using a lighted telephone.

Whittaker was later transferred from HMP Altcourse to Wolverhampton because of their relationship.

But Thornton tried to continue their relationship via the email of a prisoner system, and even gave him 200 to help pay off his drug debts, according to Liverpool Echo.

Officers discovered that Aaron and his brother Haden, who was also serving a sentence in the Altcourse, had used both mini cell phones from which they had sent messages and called Thornton from their cells.

Simon Duncan, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court, said Thornton began working in the Altcourse arms in December 2018.

Mr Duncan said between March and April 2019 “intelligence began to emerge” that linked him to “inappropriate relationships” with the brothers.

Aaron began serving a sentence on September 9, 2016, for assault while his brother was sent to the same prison on March 25, 2019, for assault and theft.

Thornton was interviewed by Mark Jones, the governor of prison security, but she “denied any improper relationship with any inmate” but as there was “no direct evidence” she was allowed to return to her post.

The same day, a prison officer found a piece of paper in Aaron’s cell with a phone number set for “Lucy.”

On June 4 a phone was found in Haden’s cell and days later a phone was found in Aaron’s old cell, believed to have been left by him before being transferred.

Cell site data revealed that the phone number found in Aaron cell was a charge as you move mobile that was first used on May 15, 2019 and in which there were a total of 849 calls and outgoing and text messages. recorded on the phone, all done while she was not on duty.

As well as talking to Haden and Aaron Whittaker there were two numbers for the brothers mother, Lisa Whittaker.

Mr Duncan said: “She was suspended from duty on 30 June 2019, following a fight between her and the prisoner.”

The ‘fighting game’ was “witnessed by a prison officer” who saw them “rolling around on the floor” and sometimes “the prisoner was on it”.

Thornton was arrested on July 31, 2019 and remained under investigation and cell page records linked Thornton’s two phones to her Warrington home address.

After being transferred, Aaron contacted Thornton on the prison phone system named “Lisa Williams” whom he called 40 times.

Mr Duncan said there were “conversations about Aaron’s drug debt in jail and about what was under threat”.

After Thornton was arrested on July 31, police searched her phone and discovered an Altec phone in which a prison contact number named “My Baby” was stored.

During a police interview, Thornton admitted that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Aaron who had developed “mutual feelings” and “the relationship grew” and he gave her a number to call when she was off duty.

She told officers Haden was a “friend” and Mr Duncan said at “various points in the interview” she was recorded “laughing in response to certain questions”.

She admitted that Aaron had called him “many times” saying he was “under threat because of drug debts” and paying about 200 into an unknown account to pay off his debts.

Mr Duncan said: “When he was released in November 2019 they reunited she found out she was pregnant with his baby shortly before December 2019 and gave birth to a son in August 2020.”

Mr Duncan confirmed that there was no evidence of sexual activity while she was on duty or that she had supplied items to the prisoners.

Thornton is of good former character.

Anthony O’Donohoe, defending, said: “This is in many ways an extremely sad case.

“What Lucy Thornton did is unforgivable and she is full of remorse and of course admits that what she should have done was use the training she received to avoid what happened.

“But a relationship took a form of a loving nature between her and Aaron Whittaker.”

Mr O’Donohoe stressed that he had “no sexual activity” while Aaron Whittaker was in the Altcourse but they “had seen themselves forming an emotional relationship”.

He said Thornton spoke with Haden Whittaker on “friendly terms” because he was Aaron’s brother.

Mr O’Donohoe said: “Her explanation is that she fell in love with the wrong person in the wrong place. I think in the tides of men and women these things can sometimes happen.”

He said they are no longer in a relationship and said Thornton is now in another relationship.

Mr O’Donohoe said Thornton is a full-time caregiver for her 10-month-old baby and had suffered postpartum depression as well as anxiety and depression as a result of litigation.

Thornton, from Orford Green, Orford, Warrington, admitted she “intentionally mistreated” herself in her office by “forming an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, Aaron Whittaker, and encouraging his use of a cell phone. in prison “between 30 November 2018, and 1 August 2019.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, sentencing him, said: “There was an opportunity for you to accept and put an end to your insult, but you missed that opportunity and continued as before.”

Judge Flewitt said: “What you did was and remains a serious matter of concern.”

The judge said: “It is not only your position that was compromised by your conduct, but it was also that of your colleagues.”

Judge Flewitt said it was “necessary to prevent prison officers who may be tempted to betray the trust placed in them”.

The judge imposed a 15-month sentence reduced by one-third to reflect her guilty plea.

She was jailed for 10 months.