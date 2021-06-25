Cold case files: Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old shark attack victim

Marine biologists have spent decades challenging the popular misconception that sharks are aggressive predators targeting humans, an idea that became particularly prevalent after the blockbuster Jaws franchise. But fatal attack however they happen and they happened even in prehistoric times. While examining the skeletal remains of a prehistoric hunter-gatherer cemetery in Japan dating back about 3,000 years, Oxford University archaeologists found compelling evidence that such a skeleton had been the victim of a fatal shark attack. They describe their findings ina new letter published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. Victim is the oldest known victim of a shark attack yet as a prehistoric cold case film.

The Tsukumo burial ground in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture was discovered by construction workers in the 1860s and was first excavated in 1915. More than 170 human skeletons were discovered and placed at Kyoto University. The place dates to the Late-Final Period Jmonperiudhe of the Japanese archipelago. Co-authorsJ. Alyssa White and Rick Schulting, both from Oxford, made their discovery as they examined the remnants of evidence of violent trauma as part of a larger study on violence in prehistoric Japan. Waste categorized as Tsukumo Nr. 24 showed signs of severe trauma that proved particularly striking.

“We were initially concerned about what could have caused at least 790 deep, toothed injuries to this man,” he said. said White and Schulting. “There were so many wounds and yet he was buried in the community cemetery, at the site of Shell Tsukumo Cemetery. The injuries were mostly confined to the hands, feet and front of the chest and abdomen. Through an elimination process, we ruled out conflict. human and most often reported predators or animal scavengers “.

The team quickly realized that the damage was similar to that left by shark attacks on modern and archaeological remains. According to the authors, sharks tend to attack (not provoke) in three different ways. “Hitting and running” are usually single bites and occur in the surfing area; they are rarely fatal. In “slam and bite” attacks, a shark will surround its prey and slam them before attacking; and there is no prior warning when sharks carry out a “covert attack”. Those last two types of attacks are very likely to be fatal.

(left) Original excavation photograph of Tsukumo Nr. 24 indicating irregular placement of the left foot and the missing right and left foot. (right) Wild skeleton. JA White University / Kyoto

Map of distribution of traumatic injuries found. JA White et al, 2021

Left femur showing U-shaped stretch marks probably caused by rodent clearance. JA White University / Kyoto

Right and left os coxae showing deep signs of bite as well as fractures and punctures of the spine. JA White University / Kyoto

Photographs and a distribution map of a selection of lesions striated across the skeleton. JA White University / Kyoto

Photographs and a distribution map of the lower left arm showing deep bite marks.

Photographs and a map of the distribution of deep rows of overlapping linear marks and stretch marks on the lower left leg. JA White University / Kyoto

Photograph and map of the distribution of bite marks and fractures in the chest cavity. Most of the ribs are broken at the point of injury. JA White University / Kyoto

Injuries from shark attacks can leave very distinctive signs of bone trauma, usually caused by cutting, crushing and tearing from those sharp, sharp teeth. Legs are especially favored in human targets, such as the chest. Bare meat (“degloving”) often occurs because victims try to protect themselves from attack. Other bone-related evidence for a shark attack includes drilling, gills, and fractures from strong force exerted by powerful jaws and superimposed serrated striations (for white sharks, bulls, and tigers) caused by itching teeth. bone.

These were the types of trauma the authors found in Tsukumo No. 24 during their examination, which involved creating 3D distribution maps of the injuries and comparing them to photographs and CT scans of the skeleton. Nr. 24 was a young adult male with evidence of nearly 800 lesions separated perimortem and with no signs of any initial stage of healing, meaning he would have died immediately after receiving the injuries.

Most injuries are concentrated in the pelvis, left leg, arms and shoulders. Both the right foot and the left hand are missing, and the trauma to the remaining bones of the adjacent arm is consistent with the torn hand, likely a protective wound. “It is probable that the missing right foot was completely separated from the shark body and either consumed or not recovered,” the authors write.

The left tibia had the highest number of deep bites, and almost all the ribs were broken, just like the pelvis. The authors suggest that the chest and abdomen cavity may have been eviscerated and they believe the young man was alive when he was attacked. The cause of death was probably severe blood loss (exanguination) given the possible rupture of the femoral arteries and extreme concussion. He probably died between 1370 and 1010 BC.

“Given the injuries, he was clearly the victim of a shark attack,” he said. said White and Schulting. “The man may have been fishing with friends at the time, as he recovered quickly. And, based on the character and distribution of the tooth marks, the most likely species responsible were either a tiger or the great white shark.”

The authors support this conclusion in the fact that the remains of both white tigers and sharks have been found at sites by the Jmonperiod. “The Neolithic people of Jomon Japan exploited a variety of marine resources,” said co-author Mark Hudson of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. “It is not clear whether Tsukumo 24 was deliberately aimed at sharks or whether the shark was drawn from the blood or bait of other fish. Either way, this discovery not only offers a new perspective on ancient Japan, but is also an example. rare of archaeologists who are able to reconstruct a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community. “

DOI: Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, 2021. 10.1016 / j.jasrep.2021.103065 (About DUIs).