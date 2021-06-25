The towing ship that sank at Mumbai High was unfit for voyage: Survivor

Yellow Gate Police have said that Glory Shipmanagment the owner of the unfortunate towing vessel Varaprada that capsized during Cyclone Tauktae on May 17 had not performed the required maintenance and repair work, which resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

Police have recorded a first information report (FIR) against the owner of the tug based on a complaint filed by second engineer Francis K Simon, one of the two survivors of the incident.

Speaking to HT, Simon claimed that due to poor maintenance, the ship was not valuable to the sea and had lost its stability on the fateful night and sank, leading to the death of 11 of the 13 people on board. The owners were aware of the damaged condition of the boats, he claimed.

Police on Thursday evening registered a criminal offense under sections 304 (2) (murder that does not constitute murder) and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code against Glory Shipmanagment Pvt Ltd, its managing director Rajesh Kumar Shahi and the accused others unknown. Shahi said, These are baseless allegations. The ship was certified by numerous government agencies such as the Indian Transport Registry, ONGC security control, Marine Department, Maritime Guarantee Surveyors etc. After their approval, the ship was sent to the ONGC field.

Police visited Simons’s home in Kerala and recorded his statement Wednesday. He told police the tugboat was 34 years old and required major repairs and maintenance work. But the owner of the boat allegedly ignored him.

We raised issues regarding any ship defects via email to the owner firm and informed it of the urgent request for FSA inspections (official safety assessment). A detailed email regarding the need for urgent defect repair work was also sent to the company through the ship’s captain in the first week of April, but they received no information about it, Simon said.

There was some repair and maintenance work on the ship, starting with welding and painting work, repairing machinery and other parts, which had been waiting for a long time, he claimed.

Since the rubber packing of the engine room door frame was not fixed, the exit and steering chamber door frame also had holes and rust and were not waterproof. The engine room and steering part were flooded with seawater. The crew had to dump the water by hand, but due to the tidal waves, both rooms were flooded in a short time and the ship lost stability. The ship tilted to the left and eventually sank, Simon told the FIR, whose HT has a copy.

Due to poor maintenance, the stability of the ship was compromised and sank. The company knew full well that the ship was not valuable to the sea, however they put it to work. They indicated that the ship is valid for the sea only on paper and did not perform actual maintenance, said the 50-year-old, who held the post as chief engineer of the ship.

Our (ship) FSA inspection would be expected on April 30th. A 15-day extension was granted and two days after the expiration of this period, the ship found a tragic end. This is the extreme level of ignorance. They did not worry about workers’ lives and also underestimated the strength of the cyclone, Simon said.

The FIR stated that the company did not appoint a chief engineer for the tug and this was a violation of the rules of the general directorate of transport and was also a safety threat. The ship refurbishment study was not done for five years and the ship’s hull or main part was badly rusted and had a lot of holes. Proper maintenance of the tugs was also not done according to the rules and standards of the Indian Flag and Indian Registered Ship, Simon said in his statement.

Although the ship was 34 years old, it gives good performance if properly maintained. Age is not a factor, quality and regular maintenance are, he said.

Police are in the process of contacting the email service provider to receive the emails that the ship captain (died in the incident) had sent to the company raising issues regarding the ship defects and the urgent request for its repair.

Suhah Hemade, a senior inspector at the Yellow Gate police station, said, “We have recorded the statements of the two survivors of the Varaparada ship and we will soon call the ship owner for questioning.”

On the night of May 16, Varaparada had successfully towed a motorless accommodation barge, the Gal Constructor, with 137 people on board. The boat was approximately 90 nautical miles offshore, near an ONGC platform. Varaparada pulled him safely to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

After that, she returned again to the JNPT, but the next day when the cyclone arrived, the Varaparada anchor broke and she began to dive into the sea and later sank.

Alongside Varaprada, on May 17, a ship named Papaa305 also sank near the Heera Oil Field in the Arabian Sea, killing 75 of the 261 crew members as Cyclone Tauktae crossed the Mumbai Coast. The Navy and Coast Guard had rescued 186 people on board.

Yellow Gate police are investigating a non-murder case involving murder in connection with the Papaa305 incident. The master of the ship, who died in the incident, has been appointed accused in the matter.