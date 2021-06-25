The small dispute between the neighbors sees that the tree cut in half becomes a tourist attraction

This funny picture shows a tree which has become a “tourist attraction” after being cut in half as a result of a “small” dispute between neighbors.

Bharat Mistry, 56, and his family were “sunk” when his neighbors next door called on tree surgeons to cut down half of the 16-foot-long 16-meter-long Fir branch that had stood for 25 years.

The drastic move came after a year-long dispute between Mr Mistry and neighbors Graham and Irene Lee, both in their 70s, on the leafy suburb of Waterthorpe Sheffield in Yorkshire.

He claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Lee had complained that the birds in the trees were making a lot of noise and making a mess on the road to his one-story house on Brier Close, a quiet street where homes sell for between 160,000 and 220,000.

Photos of the tree have gone viral and turned into memes on social media.

And it has become a place of curiosity as the locals have passed by to see a good tree.

Mr Mistry, a project manager, said: “She has been there for 25 years and we would decorate in a ball shape by agreement with the neighbor and he was good for that.

“But recently there were birds in the trees that you would expect at this time of year.

“He started by putting black stripes down the trees to stop the birds sitting there.

“Last weekend he said he would get a tree surgeon to cut it and we asked him not to do it but they came on Friday and did it.”

Mr. Mistry and his family watched in horror as a team of tree surgeons hacked into their beloved Fir, which had been part of their lawn for a quarter of a century.

He added: “We were absolutely desperate. We prayed and begged them not to do it, but their minds were full. That tree was falling.

"I believe he has the right to expect everything that is dependent on his property.











“But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do it?

“It must have been no more than 3 meters on his land.

“Above is above the height of the head, the lower part of the branches starts at a height of about 8ft and we have cut the branches down to be friendly with them.

“He can get his car in and out of the car without any problems.

“We had asked if we could calm him down again and set up a net in order to stop the birds from entering, but there was no compromise with them.”

Mr Mistry, who lives on the three-bedroom property with his wife and two daughters, said the neighbors had gone “perfectly well” to the point of blockage.

He claimed Mr Lee started complaining about the trees last March and things came to mind last week.

He added: “I have not spoken to him since they cut him off.

“We have never had any problems with them before, we had a good time. Our children would play with their grandchildren when they were younger, we always had a good time.

“He started complaining about the birds making noise, but my daughter is sleeping in the bedroom in front and she can’t hear anything.

“He tried to say that they made a mess of his car, but he parked his car there and I did not see any evidence of that in his car.

“The weekend before last they said they were hiring a tree surgeon to cut it and they went out on Friday to do it.

“He brought the baskets for us, it ‘s such a shame that it has come to this.

“It ‘s really really sad to see because the tree has been there for so long and it’ s a really beautiful tree.”

The photo was anonymously posted on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 TV show and has since become a meme on social media.

Mr Mistry added: “We have had a lot of people passing by to see him, people you can just tell have gone out of their way to walk their dog on another road to see.

“People have stopped taking pictures, there have been a lot of posts on social media.

“You think we would probably do the same if it were another house, but it feels a bit like an invasion of privacy.”

Mr. and Mrs. Lee declined to speak when called for comment Wednesday (June 23rd).

