Bangladesh announces nationwide blockade to curb spread of Covid-19

Bangladesh on Friday announced a strict closure across the country until another announcement to control the spread of Covid-19, after reporting 108 deaths from the coronavirus, the second highest number of days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Health officials said the deadly Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has spread to Dhaka, increasing pressure on health facilities in the country’s capital.

“Apart from emergency services, all government and private offices will be closed. No one will be allowed to leave the house without urgent reasons,” an official order said.

Only freight and emergency vehicles will be allowed to operate during the blockade, she said.

Number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 13,976 while the total number of positive cases affected 8,78,804 with 5,869 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

The country recorded the highest 112 deaths on April 19 this year.

The health authorities’ report came hours after the Ministry of Public Administration said they were awaiting a government decision to implement a two-week nationwide closure in line with the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on COVID-19.

“We are ready to implement the closure at any time. It (implementation) will be tougher than last year,” New Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain told reporters.

NTAC said they had recommended a “strict blockade across the country when no office other than emergency services would function as their experts were convinced that the deteriorating situation could not be controlled without a nationwide closure.”

Bangladesh is experiencing an increase in the rate of Covid-19 infection, with the latest report of the World Health Organization (WHO) noting that out of the 64 administrative districts of the country 43 were at “very high risk while 15 others, including Dhaka, were in “High Risk.

Health officials said the Delta variant of the coronavirus has spread to Dhaka, increasing pressure on health facilities here.

The northern and southwestern regions bordering India have also reported cases of the Delta variant.

Authorities last week ordered a jam in seven central districts around Dhaka in an effort to isolate the capital from the rest of the country to prevent community transmission in view of the increasing incidence of infections in border regions.

But experts said The Delta variant went towards the capital through community broadcast and doctors said the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing every day in hospitals.

The largest state-run health institute, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said 80 percent of their Covid-19 patients were residents of the capital, and the number is growing every day.

“The number of Covid-19 patients is increasing every day in DMCH and 80 percent of them are residents of Dhaka city. This means that the infection rate is increasing in the capital,” DMCH Director Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque told the state news agency. of BSS News.

Haque said the current number of Covid-19 patients at DMCH was almost four times higher than last month and feared if this trend would continue “all general beds and ICUs in the city will be met within 10 to in 12 days.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) reported a nearly identical picture with its additional director Nazmul Karim Manik saying the pressure (of coronavirus patients) is gradually increasing and most of them are from Dhaka.

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof. Dr. Tahmina Shirin said that the districts bordering India are more exposed to the Delta variant compared to Dhaka.

“The Delta variant is largely responsible for the recent peak of coronavirus cases. We need to control the movement of people in border districts to contain community transmission,” Shirin said.

DGHS officials said the situation in the districts bordering India, particularly in the south-western Khulna region continued to deteriorate and in some places the Covid-19 positivity rate was found to be 100 per cent.

