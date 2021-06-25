The new modeling shows a ‘steady national decline’ in the spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA – The newly released national modeling shows that there is a steady national decline in the spread of COVID-19 across the country, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said is a very encouraging sign that the trajectory of pandemics is improving.

In his COVID-19 update from Rideau Cottage on Friday, the Prime Minister provided the main summary of Canada’s slow march towards the end of the pandemic, before the presentation of the modeling by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo.

Over the past 15 months these models have not always produced good news, but because people have been vaccinated, because people have stayed home and followed public rules, the current situation is quite encouraging, Trudeau said in French, adding that this will says reopening can proceed with caution.

Friday’s modeling showed that Rt or effective reproduction number has been left out of an epidemic growth pattern since mid-April, which coincides with increased vaccine prevalence.

A strong and steady decline in disease trends has continued for many weeks, with the average case count falling by over 90 per cent since the peak of the third wave in mid-April, with just over 750 new cases reported every day for the past seven days, Tam said.

As a result, Canada is determined to continue to see a drop in new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths over the next two months.

However, the latest Tams figures come with a warning: the threat of the Delta variant continues to pose a real risk based on international experience and thus sustained control efforts will be needed to avoid autumn or winter renaissance until vaccination coverage is high throughout the population.

Between April 25 and May 23, Canada saw a fourfold increase in the percentage of Delta cases, with most Delta cases found in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Modeling shows that if the Delta variant becomes the predominant variant, Canada could once again risk exceeding its inpatient capacity as the variant is 50 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 variant, and results in more severe infections.

Delta poses more of a threat to those who have not been fully vaccinated, Tam said on Friday, noting that vaccinating as many young people as possible will help prevent further spread. According to the given modeling slides, if Canada hits about 80 percent of the fully vaccinated population, a fourth wave could be avoided.

Until that level of mass vaccination is reached, Tam suggested that personal protective measures such as wearing a mask would remain important.

Overall, the data show that COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be highly protective against COVID-19 infections and there has been a low percentage of cases reported after vaccination.

This improved view follows Mays modeling, which showed that while some provinces were still struggling with the recent resurgence of the virus, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be declining across Canada.

The caution from Tam at the time was that while the combination of restrictions across Canada and the growing number of vaccines was proving to be very effective in limiting the spread, more progress on vaccines was needed before restrictions could be eased.

There are currently just over 9,000 active COVID-19 cases nationwide. So far a total of more than 1.3 million infections have been reported and there have been more than 26,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The Friday modeling showed that from now until July 4, Canada could see up to approximately 8,600 new cases, and up to about 280 more deaths.

Vaccination rates in Canada continue to improve, and to that end, the government on Friday unveiled a pre-existing modified risk assessment tool Individuals can use it to determine how safe certain activities such as meetings are, depending on vaccination status, the prevalence of the case in the region, and personal health risks.

Also, even more general suggestions have been made in terms of what is safe to do and what is not after you are fully vaccinated. In general, outdoor activities remain the safest option and large indoor gatherings are where there is more risk if not all are fully vaccinated.

If you are vaccinated, you get the truly incredible protection that vaccines offer, then you can do more without a mask and physical distancing, Tam said, adding that it still depends on local public health restrictions in the country where you live.

Faced with ongoing questions about why Canada does not have a set of guidelines comparable to those prescribed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for Americans, Dr. Njoo said this because in the view of the Canada Public Health Agency, it is less direct than being able to do whatever you want after being fully vaccinated.

It’s a lot more nuanced than that. There are many factors at play. It is not as simple as your status is related to vaccination, Njoo said.

With Canada vaccine deliveries in June and July confirming sufficient doses arriving in the coming weeks to fully vaccinate all those legal in the provinces and territories are postponing meetings for many and plans for gradual opening continue to advance .

Trudeau said that while getting the vaccine has been positive, the important thing is that everyone who has taken a first dose gets a second.

It’s not something you can do halfway through. Just as by now everyone knows the mask that goes through your nose and mouth, we should all take that second stroke after we get the first, Trudeau said on Friday.

On Friday, Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie announced that in addition to the expected shipments of Pfizer and Moderna, Canada received another 795,000 doses of AstraZeneca this week. It remains to be seen if, and where these doses will be used.

Even in the midst of the Big Lift, with large-scale deliveries coming in regularly, fluctuations in the distribution plan can be expected. We are working to minimize the impact of last minute changes and to accelerate the availability of doses to the greatest extent possible, Brodie said.

To date more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada. As of Friday, 75 percent of the eligible population has received the first stroke, and 27 percent of Canadians aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.