COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospital admissions in 78, 56 new infections

Saskatchewan reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday. In the daily update, health officials said the total for Saskatchewan had risen to 48,646 since the first case was reported in March 2020. The seven-day average of new daily infections is at 49, which is the lowest since October 23, 2020, when it is 46. Read more: Some Canadians denied shooting Moderna COVID-19 amid Pfizer delays According to the provincial government, 22 new concern variants (VOCs) have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,057. Provincial hospitals currently provide care for 78 patients with COVID-19: 66 receiving hospital care and 12 are in the ICU. The story goes down the ad Read more: Canada could see COVID-19 revival despite full vaccinations, experts say Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 609 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 47,472 after another 52 recoveries, provincial health officials said. According to the press release, 1,812 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. So far, 909,513 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 1,069,657 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. So far there have been 565COVID-19 death-related cases in Saskatchewan.















The best defense against the COVID-19 Delta variant is 2 doses in the arms, says senior Saskatchewan doctor





Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.



