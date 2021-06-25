International
Residential school survivor walks to Ottawa to honor ‘little lost souls’ arrives in Manitoba
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.
A still-growing group is marching from Saskatchewan to Ottawa to honor children buried in hundreds of unmarked graves recently identified at Canada’s former residential school sites.
The walk began with just one person Patricia Ballantyne, who set off to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, two days after the discovery of what are believed to be unmarked children’s burial sites next to the Kamloops residential school, BC.
For Ballantyne, a residential school survivor of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Lake Deschambault community in Saskatchewan, it has been a healing journey for him and others.
“I wanted to do something because I was feeling the hurt and pain of all the people and all the parents who failed to see their loved ones anymore,” she said during a walk stop in Winnipeg on Friday.
“I’m doing it all for all the little lost souls that are still there to be found.”
Ballantyne and a growing group of people are stopping at various First Nations and former residential school sites on their journey, which she calls the Walk of Sadness.
“When we go to places we can feel all the sadness and hurt …. We pray that the missing find their way home,” she said.
“We do not know where he is buried,” one survivor says of the cousin
Joseph Maud, from Skownan First Nation in the Interlake region of Manitoba, joined the group along the way.
When he was five, he and his siblings were taken across Lake Winnipegosis to the Indian Pine Creek Residential School. They separated and were punished for speaking their Ojibway language even though they did not know English.
The sudden changes and abuse were traumatic for Maud. This is when things got worse.
“I felt lonely, I felt scared, scared …. I started to wet my dampness, so every day when I woke up the nun taking care of my section would grab me by the head and rub my face in my urine Day after day, “he recalls.
Maud’s seven-year-old cousin died after she was sent to the same residential school.
“We want to bring him home, but we do not know where he is buried. There are thousands of unmarked graves and they need to be identified,” Maud said.
Ballantyne says this week’s news of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in Cowessess First Nation, east of Regina, as well as others that have been rediscovered by opening old wounds.
“I did not understand how I was hiding all those traumas that happened to me when I was a kid in residential schools. She just came booing and I just couldn’t stop her,” Ballantyne said.
But those wounds are not all old. Some of the pedestrians are traumatized after being taken from their parents through the child welfare system.
“We start to open up to each other about our different experiences,” Ballantyne said.
“To me they are residential schools … and we have a group representing the family housing care system, who were stuck in that care and they did not know why their parents could not take care of them, so we are we help them understand their parents, “she said.
“We say to them, ‘Leave your injury with us.’ I will take your injury with me. “You start healing yourself.”
The group also wants to influence change.
Maud went to Ottawa 13 years ago when former Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for housing schools.
“I shook his hand later and said, ‘If you meant all those words, actions speak louder than words.'” Many promises have not been kept, Maud says.
He hopes all levels of government will support efforts to find residential school cemeteries so that families can honor those missing with proper funerals and finally get the closure.
Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of the residential school and those encouraged by recent reports.
A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected.
People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]