Residential school survivor walks to Ottawa to honor ‘little lost souls’ arrives in Manitoba

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A still-growing group is marching from Saskatchewan to Ottawa to honor children buried in hundreds of unmarked graves recently identified at Canada’s former residential school sites.

The walk began with just one person Patricia Ballantyne, who set off to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, two days after the discovery of what are believed to be unmarked children’s burial sites next to the Kamloops residential school, BC.

For Ballantyne, a residential school survivor of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Lake Deschambault community in Saskatchewan, it has been a healing journey for him and others.

“I wanted to do something because I was feeling the hurt and pain of all the people and all the parents who failed to see their loved ones anymore,” she said during a walk stop in Winnipeg on Friday.

“I’m doing it all for all the little lost souls that are still there to be found.”

Ballantyne and a growing group of people are stopping at various First Nations and former residential school sites on their journey, which she calls the Walk of Sadness.

Ballantyne started walking on her own near Prince Albert, Sask., But has gained a follower since she started. (Patricia Ballantyne / Facebook)

“When we go to places we can feel all the sadness and hurt …. We pray that the missing find their way home,” she said.

“We do not know where he is buried,” one survivor says of the cousin

Joseph Maud, from Skownan First Nation in the Interlake region of Manitoba, joined the group along the way.

When he was five, he and his siblings were taken across Lake Winnipegosis to the Indian Pine Creek Residential School. They separated and were punished for speaking their Ojibway language even though they did not know English.

The sudden changes and abuse were traumatic for Maud. This is when things got worse.

“I felt lonely, I felt scared, scared …. I started to wet my dampness, so every day when I woke up the nun taking care of my section would grab me by the head and rub my face in my urine Day after day, “he recalls.

Maud’s seven-year-old cousin died after she was sent to the same residential school.

“We want to bring him home, but we do not know where he is buried. There are thousands of unmarked graves and they need to be identified,” Maud said.

The Spirit Sands drum group sang in memory of children who died in residential schools during the Pain Walk stop at the Peguis First Nation building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on Friday. (Holly Caruk / CBC)

Ballantyne says this week’s news of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in Cowessess First Nation, east of Regina, as well as others that have been rediscovered by opening old wounds.

“I did not understand how I was hiding all those traumas that happened to me when I was a kid in residential schools. She just came booing and I just couldn’t stop her,” Ballantyne said.

But those wounds are not all old. Some of the pedestrians are traumatized after being taken from their parents through the child welfare system.

“We start to open up to each other about our different experiences,” Ballantyne said.

“To me they are residential schools … and we have a group representing the family housing care system, who were stuck in that care and they did not know why their parents could not take care of them, so we are we help them understand their parents, “she said.

“We say to them, ‘Leave your injury with us.’ I will take your injury with me. “You start healing yourself.”

The group also wants to influence change.

Maud went to Ottawa 13 years ago when former Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for housing schools.

“I shook his hand later and said, ‘If you meant all those words, actions speak louder than words.'” Many promises have not been kept, Maud says.

He hopes all levels of government will support efforts to find residential school cemeteries so that families can honor those missing with proper funerals and finally get the closure.

Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of the residential school and those encouraged by recent reports.

A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected.

People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.