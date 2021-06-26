The crash of the Apple Daily brings another blow to Hong Kong’s hit reputation

Hong Kong authorities tried to distance the newspaper’s closure from what it called “normal journalistic work” and claimed that the rebel, pro-democracy publication threatened national security.

Beijing responded on Friday that Biden’s comments were “unfounded” and urged the United States not to interfere in China’s “internal affairs.”

The move was “a blow beyond the bow and a reminder of the ambiguity of national security law,” said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. The law bans any activity that Beijing deems constitutes insurgency, secession and subversion and allows the security of the Chinese state to operate in the territory.

“It’s not just the closure of Apple Daily,” she told CNN Business. “Normally the new normal and change that Hong Kong is going through from its era as a post-British colony to an era where it is, increasingly, part of China’s plot.”

The government has pushed back into these concerns. Asked for comment, a representative of Hong Kong Secretary of Commerce Edward Yau referred to CNN Business to the previous REMARKS by the mayor, Carrie Lam.

“Do not try to accuse the Hong Kong authorities of using national security law as a means of suppressing the media or stifling freedom of expression,” Lam told a news conference Tuesday.

A sensitive time

Hong Kong has for decades been a critical hub for foreign businesses seeking to engage with China. While Beijing mainly regulates how overseas businesses do business on the mainland, Hong Kong offered them the ability to operate without major restrictions on investment and other operations.

Media organizations have traditionally had greater freedom in Hong Kong than in the territory where Beijing state publications are ubiquitous and where foreign bodies have strict rules for following the manner in which journalists are employed.

Technology firms, too, face major roadblocks in mainland China, with companies like Google effectively cutting it completely.

But Beijing has been moving aggressively to bring Hong Kong to the line since 2019, when massive pro-democracy demonstrations erupted across the city. National security law was the clearest symbol of this austerity, raising questions about the city’s future as an international business hub especially for media or technology companies dealing with sensitive or controversial information.

“If you have sensitive data and if you do not want the Hong Kong police to be standing in front of your door sooner or later, get your sensitive data out of Hong Kong,” said Stefan Schmierer, managing partner at Ravenscroft & Schmierer, a law firm based in Hong Kong advising international companies.

Some firms have already reduced their presence in Hong Kong due to political unrest. Last summer, The New York Times shifted its digital news operation to Asia from Hong Kong to Seoul, citing the potential impact of security law. Investing in a tips website Stupid fool and TikTok also withdrew.

Facebook FB Google GOOGL Tweet TWTR Big Tech players have also expressed reservations. Last July,ANDsaid they would stop the city government from reviewing user data requests.

Facebook, Twitter and Google confirmed on Friday that there had been no change in their position.

Self-censorship has become more apparent, too. Last year, the German Chamber of Commerce wanted to host a seminar in Hong Kong on national security law, but could not find any law firms wishing to participate, according to Schmierer. The Chamber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia, excluding Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets, said he had also noticed a difference between analysts and economists, adding that many of them have been “calmer than in the past.”

“There may have been some self-censorship,” he said.

Security for some, concern for others

Schmierer said he did not expect the growing shock to affect everyone, adding that “it is not that Beijing will kill Hong Kong business”.

“If you’re buying some machinery in China and selling it to the United States, where ‘s the problem [the] national security law? he added.

Frederick Gollob, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, echoed that sentiment.

“While in some sectors it has become more political … I do not believe you can say this for all industries and sectors,” he said.

Still, the general concern has not been limited to media and technology. In recent months, a sense of intimidation has fallen on the city, with various institutions finding themselves in the spotlight.

HSBC HBCYF Last December,faced scrutiny after Hong Kong police froze the bank accounts of former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui and his family after Hui announced he would go into exile.

Police claimed Hui misused the funds raised through a people-funding campaign, claiming he violated national security law by collaborating with foreign powers to undermine national security.

HSBC said at the time that it had to “abide by the laws of the jurisdiction in which we operate”.

But the incident sparked outrage among foreign politicians and HSBC CEO Noel Quinn was summoned to appear before British lawmakers. for questions in January.

The bank has continued to experience tension in Hong Kong, its largest market. This week, for example, the bank was forced to apologize to customers in the city after the confusion over a reported change in its terms of service.

A notice posted by the lender, who has since the review , said it “may not be authorized” to provide Hong Kong customers with internet or mobile banking access outside the city, leading to a public outcry over how this would restrict customers and damage its status as an international finance center.

HSBC later clarified that it had “no plans for any service changes”.

HSBC Hong Kong customers can continue to access banking services through online banking and mobile banking abroad [the city]”she said in a statement.” We apologize for any inconvenience caused. “

‘Perfect storm’

In some ways, “we’ve had a perfect storm in recent years,” said Joseph, president of AmCham.

Schmierer said Hong Kong has suffered a “triple blow” of problems, from the historic massive protests in 2019 to the coronavirus pandemic and now the consequences on national security law.

The government has also faced growing criticism over the city’s largely closed borders and strict quarantine rules, which have made international travel almost impossible for many people.

This has added to the fear of a “brain drain”, according to Gollob.

“I’m worried about companies and people leaving in greater numbers, and probably not returning, because of the inability to move freely,” he said.

In some communities, the question has become more urgent. More than 40% of migrants surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said they were considering leaving the city, the group said last month.

Gollob said he was more concerned about the reopening of the city than political tensions.

“In some areas of the business community, [the mood] it is certainly close to despair, “he said.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to restore Hong Kong’s image to where we think it should be, and that, I think, at the moment, a pretty hard job to do.”

Eric Cheung, Jadyn Sham, Nikita Koirala, Jenni Marsh and CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.