The crash of the Apple Daily brings another blow to Hong Kong’s hit reputation
Hong Kong authorities tried to distance the newspaper’s closure from what it called “normal journalistic work” and claimed that the rebel, pro-democracy publication threatened national security.
Beijing responded on Friday that Biden’s comments were “unfounded” and urged the United States not to interfere in China’s “internal affairs.”
The move was “a blow beyond the bow and a reminder of the ambiguity of national security law,” said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. The law bans any activity that Beijing deems constitutes insurgency, secession and subversion and allows the security of the Chinese state to operate in the territory.
“It’s not just the closure of Apple Daily,” she told CNN Business. “Normally the new normal and change that Hong Kong is going through from its era as a post-British colony to an era where it is, increasingly, part of China’s plot.”
“Do not try to accuse the Hong Kong authorities of using national security law as a means of suppressing the media or stifling freedom of expression,” Lam told a news conference Tuesday.
A sensitive time
Hong Kong has for decades been a critical hub for foreign businesses seeking to engage with China. While Beijing mainly regulates how overseas businesses do business on the mainland, Hong Kong offered them the ability to operate without major restrictions on investment and other operations.
“If you have sensitive data and if you do not want the Hong Kong police to be standing in front of your door sooner or later, get your sensitive data out of Hong Kong,” said Stefan Schmierer, managing partner at Ravenscroft & Schmierer, a law firm based in Hong Kong advising international companies.
Facebook, Twitter and Google confirmed on Friday that there had been no change in their position.
Self-censorship has become more apparent, too. Last year, the German Chamber of Commerce wanted to host a seminar in Hong Kong on national security law, but could not find any law firms wishing to participate, according to Schmierer. The Chamber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia, excluding Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets, said he had also noticed a difference between analysts and economists, adding that many of them have been “calmer than in the past.”
“There may have been some self-censorship,” he said.
Security for some, concern for others
Schmierer said he did not expect the growing shock to affect everyone, adding that “it is not that Beijing will kill Hong Kong business”.
“If you’re buying some machinery in China and selling it to the United States, where ‘s the problem [the] national security law? he added.
Frederick Gollob, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, echoed that sentiment.
“While in some sectors it has become more political … I do not believe you can say this for all industries and sectors,” he said.
Still, the general concern has not been limited to media and technology. In recent months, a sense of intimidation has fallen on the city, with various institutions finding themselves in the spotlight.
Police claimed Hui misused the funds raised through a people-funding campaign, claiming he violated national security law by collaborating with foreign powers to undermine national security.
HSBC said at the time that it had to “abide by the laws of the jurisdiction in which we operate”.
The bank has continued to experience tension in Hong Kong, its largest market. This week, for example, the bank was forced to apologize to customers in the city after the confusion over a reported change in its terms of service.
HSBC later clarified that it had “no plans for any service changes”.
HSBC Hong Kong customers can continue to access banking services through online banking and mobile banking abroad [the city]”she said in a statement.” We apologize for any inconvenience caused. “
‘Perfect storm’
In some ways, “we’ve had a perfect storm in recent years,” said Joseph, president of AmCham.
The government has also faced growing criticism over the city’s largely closed borders and strict quarantine rules, which have made international travel almost impossible for many people.
This has added to the fear of a “brain drain”, according to Gollob.
“I’m worried about companies and people leaving in greater numbers, and probably not returning, because of the inability to move freely,” he said.
Gollob said he was more concerned about the reopening of the city than political tensions.
“In some areas of the business community, [the mood] it is certainly close to despair, “he said.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us to restore Hong Kong’s image to where we think it should be, and that, I think, at the moment, a pretty hard job to do.”
Eric Cheung, Jadyn Sham, Nikita Koirala, Jenni Marsh and CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.
