Flora Rider, 9, becomes the youngest winner of the world jam award | UK News





A nine-year-old girl has become the youngest ever winner of the world jam award, beating thousands of contestants from around the world. Flora Rider from the Isle of Wight impressed the judges with her marmalade made from Seville oranges and orange blossoms from her local supermarket. The can, which was made only on its second attempt, is now on sale at Fortnum & Mason after being professionally reproduced as a result of winning the award. Rider, who started making jam with her mother in January, said she was very excited, over the moon and really surprised she won the award. Flora Rider with a jar of her winning jam. Photos: Marmalade Awards I liked to chop the rind and fill the jars, but best of all I liked to eat ready-made jams, she said. I liked the thought of adding flowers to my jam, so using orange blossom seemed like a good idea. The taste was very pleasant, with a beautiful aroma of flowers and honey. The award attracted more than 3,000 appearances, from distant countries like Australia, Brazil, Japan and Kuwait. Jane Hasell-McCosh, who founded the awards in 2005, said she had also discovered making jam with her mother as a child, and so was pleased that our winner has done the same at such a young age. The future is clearly very bright for jam, she said. The competition, which is open to amateur and professional creators, is normally held during a festival at the Dalemain Mansion in the Lake District, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant that these years registrations were mailed. For every jar of Riders jam sold, 50p will go to the Hospice at Home charity. The event is popular in Japan, where an affiliated festival is held every year. The Japanese ambassador and his wife were among those who canceled their plans to attend the Lake District event last year as a result of the pandemic.

