WRC: Safari Rally puts Kenya back on the world stage | News on Motorsport





Known as one of the toughest races in the world, the 18-stage Safari Rally that takes place takes place within four days between June 24-27.

Nairobi, Kenya After a 19-year absence, Kenya is hosting the World Rally Championship (WRC) this week, with thousands of fans attending the popular Safari Rally, known to be one of the toughest races in the world. Starting on Thursday, the rally will last until June 27. We are following the event, every aspect of it. We are here for it because it is an event we really wanted, a young spectator told Al Jazeera in the first stage held in the capital, Nairobi. The Kenyans warmly welcomed the WRC Rally Safari and as expected the drivers did not disappoint. It will be an epic three-day showdown.# WRC #SafariRallyKenya pic.twitter.com/R2778WpAe1 Safari Rally Kenya (@wrcsafarirally) June 24, 2021 The Safari Rally was first held in 1953, an epic marathon of nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) on often unforgivable terrain. As international standards evolved, the Safari Rally remained unchanged, leading to the WRC being shared with it decades later. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to bring the event back after taking office eight years ago. On Thursday, he officially marked it. Everything organized according to international standards, Al Jazeera Malcolm Webb reported from the event. British driver Nikhil Sachania drives Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X with Kenyan co-driver Deep Patel [Tony Karumba/AFP] Speaking to Al Jazeera from the coast, Kimathi Maingi, a former Safari Rally driver, said: “When we used to gather, we did not need to wear safety clothes. You can have your own t-shirt; it was an option whether you should wear gloves or not. But now, they are supposed to maintain fire protection; they are supposed to have a helmet. Everything is mandatory. In total, there are 18 stages of rough dirt roads through bushes, forests and savannah. By the end of Friday, Belgian Thierry Neuville from Hyundai was leading the way in the race. After opening the seven specials, the ranking is as follows: 1. Thierry Neuville (BEL / Hyundai) 1 hour 23 minutes 19.1 sec

2. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN / Toyota) in 18.8 sec

3. Ott Tanak (EST / Hyundai) 55.8

4. Sebastien Ogier (FRA / Toyota) 1: 49.4

5. Gus Greensmith (GBR / M-Sport Ford) 1: 56.1

6. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA / M-Sport Ford) 2: 19.1 Saturday will have six special stages on time, with five more scheduled for Sunday. Thierry Neuville is leading the way after seven stages [Khalil Senosi/AP photo]







