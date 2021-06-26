Interval International and Breckenridge Grand Vacations Extend Eternal, Exclusive Agreement | tidings





MIAMI, June 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Interval International, a world-renowned provider of holiday services, announced the renewal of its membership agreement with Breckenridge Grand Vacations. Under the exclusive, multi-year agreement, Interval will continue to provide membership and exchange services to the owners of the four Colorado properties developed by the company: Grand Colorado at Peak 8, Grand Lodge on Peak 7, Grand Timber Lodge and Gold Point Resort. For decades, we have counted on Interval as more than our exchange provider – Nick Doran, Chief Operating Officer of BGV. “For decades, we have counted on Interval as more than our exchange provider,” he said. Nick Doran, Chief Operating Officer of BGV. “They have proven to be an industry leader and an invaluable part of our team. As our company has grown, Interval International has consistently supported our business objectives. We know we can trust them with our business and our owners . “ “We are excited to extend our relationship with a company so respected that it is known for providing the highest quality accommodation and customer service,” he said. Marcos Agostini, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Interval International. “We are very proud to be part of their success and look forward to working with Nick and his team to continue supporting the expansion of their business.” The four Great Breckenridge Vacation Properties are located in or near the Breckenridge Ski Resort, a ski and horseman paradise. Settlements in Grand Colorado at Peak 8, located just a few steps from the Peak 8 base area, are inspired by the resort’s sublime alpine surroundings. The modern-mountain décor incorporates contemporary natural materials such as stone hearths and private balconies that incorporate breathtaking views of the ski area and beyond. Grand Lodge on Peak 7 conveniently located steps from the base area of ​​Peak 7, close to the Independence SuperChair. It also sits on the BreckConnect Gondola road at the Peak 7 turn station, providing direct access to Peak 8 as well as the historic city center Breckenridge. Grand Lodge Timberoffers a comfortable family atmosphere with casual elegance built to relax and inspire. Located just a few steps from the Snowflake chair, numerous hiking trails and a short distance from The Breckenridge The main historic street, the Grand Timber Lodge offers an exceptional location for a well rounded Breckenridge family vacation. Another great place for families, Resort Gold Pointboasts unparalleled views, breathtaking Rocky Mountains and the Breckenridge Ski Area from each of its ample co-properties. The resort features fully equipped units ranging in size from studios to the three-bedroom penthouse. Boasting 5 peaks, 2,908 agile acres, 187 ski trails served by 34 lifts and four terrain parks, Breckenridge Ski Resort offers unforgettable skiing and horseback riding for all skill levels. The popular destination also offers numerous cultural, shopping and dining opportunities and a host of outdoor activities for families and adventurers in all seasons. Visitors can explore The Breckenridge large historic district, with more than 254 Victorian-era buildings. New Buyers at Breckenridge Grand Vacations Properties Will Register as Individual Members of the Interval Network and Interval Gold or as members of the Gold Interval Gold; enabling them for many flexible exchange opportunities and updated benefits and services. About Interval International International intervaloperates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based on Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in the holiday ownership market service since 1976. Today, the Interval exchange network includes nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high quality products and benefits to housing clients and more than 1.7 million households enrolled in various membership programs. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interval-international-and-breckenridge-grand-vacations-extend-long-standing-exclusive-ag Agreement simi301320284.html SOURCE International interval







