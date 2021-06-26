‘Third World’ explodes front page news in America

With South Americans making up a significant percentage of the missing,co-owner tragedy that took place Thursday in Surfside was the topstory for news organization websites across the hemisphere.

On Friday, the website ofColor ABC in Asuncion, Paraguay, reported, “No word on the lost Paraguayans.” Among the missing is the sister and sister-in-law of the country’s first lady, Sophia Lpez Moreira, along with the couple’s three children.

La Capital in Rosario, Argentina, posted the headline: “Miami: they found a living Argentine and are looking for nine others in the demolition of a building”. La Capital reported that two Argentine actors, Gimena Accardi and Nicols Vzquez, were staying in the building but were able to escape to safety.

Websites noticiaaldia.com ANDLaPatilla.com in Venezuela posted the horrible under the headline: “12 keys to understanding what happened in the building that collapsed in Miami”. The posts noted that four Venezuelans are among those not found.

South Americans make up a large number of those who do not count

As of late Thursday, 20% of the people not counting after the building collapsed were South Americans. At the time, the number of missing people was 99, but that number stood at 159 on Friday afternoon. County and emergency officials did not update the portion of foreign nationals not counted.

Among the anxious family members seeking information about Thursday’s loved ones was William Sanchez, 59, of Miami. His aunt and uncle, Maria and Claudio Bonnefoy, 70 and 86, were at the Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed. Claudio’s granddaughter was former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, he said.

Sanchez said he learned of the collapse through a text message and felt “broken” by the disaster but was trying to stay optimistic.

We have hope that maybe, maybe they are alive, he said.

The collapse of the building’s pancakes was particularly troubling in Latin America. U.S. building codes and zoning rules have long been seen as protectors of real estate investments by both companies and individuals, given the core standards used in many countries of the hemisphere.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett made that observation Thursday.

“These buildings do not fall like that in First World countries,” Burkett said in a network interview Thursday night. “This is a Third World event and we need to understand why this happened. But now is not the time for it. We need to focus on getting people out alive if we can.”

Sallie Hughes, a professor of journalism and Latin American studies at the University of Miami, said the demolition of the building, along with images of gun violence and abusive police, constitute a “counter-narrative” that could undermine a sense of security and safe harbor that lured immigrants from South America, and their investment dollars, to Florida and the United States.

Hughes said in an email that her research shows that many of them “come here because they feel safe” and because “they believe their public safety and financial security” will be protected here.

“The collapse of the building may strengthen this counter-narrative, that the US, and Miami in particular, are no longer safe,” wrote Hughes, co-author of “Creating a Multiethnic Life in Miami: Immigrating and Building a Global City.” “. “The impact of this is difficult to say because it is gradual and may be part of a larger trend of declining US status in the region.

Real estate agent Philip Freedman said Thursday’s tragedy was a terrible “bad” and he expects his clients who are roughly 60% international buyers to ask questions and possibly be “more careful” when watching old properties.

But Freedman said building codes in South Florida, especially after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, are top notch and include specific guidelines when building “over the sand.” The buildings were added with pillars deep in the ground and built to withstand hurricane-force winds, he noted.

Latin American buyers have spent billions on Miami-Dade homes

These building specifications are just one reason Latin Americans, and foreigners in general, have long been big buyers and investors in real estate in Florida.

A pre-pandemic report, 2019 by the Miami National Association of Miami said foreign buyers spent $ 6.9 billion on property and accounted for about a third of Miami-Dade County home sales in the 12-month period starting in July 2018. At least 68% of the foreign nationals buying in the county came from Latin America.

Another factor, Freedman said, is that there are now more than 1,200 international corporations in the region and they have brought many employees with them. In addition, property in South Florida is a “protection” or a safe haven against political unrest and financial instability in their home countries, he added.

Then there is the geographical convenience, a “good point” for traveling to other parts of America or Europe, Freedman said.

“South Florida is a very attractive place because it is a crossroads,” Freedman said.

Staff writers Chris Persaud and Hannah Morse contributed to this report.

