Human rights in the digital dimension – The first annual international conference





June 23-24, 2021, The first annual international conference on human rights in the digital dimension took place. purpose of the conference was to discuss the state of implementation of fundamental human rights and freedoms online during the pandemic, to learn from international experts about the situation with internet freedoms in the world, to learn about the methods of the European Union to combat misinformation and to assess the balance between digital privacy and the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures in the world and Ukraine. 67 presentations were made during the conference. Experts discussed access to justice and the electoral process using digital technologies, methods of combating harmful online content without human rights violations, the impact of artificial intelligence and virtual reality on national security, and cyberbullying and the protection of vulnerable groups. The Council of Europe recognizes that human rights are applied equally online and offline. This principle includes respecting the rights and freedoms of Internet users. The Human Rights Guide for Internet Users adopted in 2014 by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe sets out the basic framework of principles to protect the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights for all users of internet. Freedom of expression on the Internet is essential to understanding the potential of information and communication technologies to increase the level of human rights protection across the globe. With the rise of the internet the opportunities to express oneself have increased exponentially. But so do the challenges to freedom of expression. Khrystyna Fedunyshyn, a lawyer with the ECHR Judgment Enforcement Department, presented in detail Council of Europe standards for the protection of human rights online. Also, Sally Broughton Micova, international expert of the Council of Europe, made a presentation on the approaches of regulating the online platform in the EU and the latest legislative developments in this area. Furthermore, Sally Broughton Micova mentioned that the EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive provides for online platforms to have clear terms of use, transparent and easy-to-use mechanisms for content notification, effective procedures handling complaints and resolving them, and effective measures and tools for literacy media During the conference, participants also discussed the draft law on Media, which is being prepared for consideration in the first reading in Parliament. Among its provisions is the draft law to establish clear regulations for online media, taking into account freedom of expression and compliance with European media standards. Guri Nrlov, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine, during his speech underlined: The draft Media Law can help modernize and approximate media legislation to European standards. Council of Europe standards on freedom of expression and the EU Directive on Audiovisual Media Services should serve as an important reference point for the work on the Draft Law. The adoption of the new media law has been an obligation to the Council of Europe since 2005 in line with the PACE Resolution on Honoring Obligations and Commitments by Ukraine. Following the conference, the organizers will develop a resolution on the current state of Internet Freedom in Ukraine and make recommendations to the Ukrainian authorities on improving Internet Freedom in the country. The event was organized by the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative in partnership with the European Union and the Joint Project of the Council of Europe EU and the Council of Europe working together to support media freedom in Ukraine and several Ukrainian NGOs such as Human Rights Platform, Digital Security Laboratory, Center for Civil Liberties, Ukrainian Institute of Media and Communication, Internews Ukraine, Ukrainian Coalition for Legal Aid and others. Background information: project The EU and the Council of Europe working together to support media freedom in Ukraine, funded by the EU and the CoE, aims to increase the role of the media, its freedom and security. Follow project news on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CoEUPSIS/

