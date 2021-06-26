International
Three metro stations will remain closed in view of the farmers’ protest today. Check the details
Delhi Metro will keep three stations on the Yellow Line closed for four hours on Saturday as part of the farmers’ protest march, the DMRC said.
“As advised by the Delhi Police, for security reasons, three Yellow Line Metro stations namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will be closed to the public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm , i.e., 26.06.2021 (Saturday), “the subway authority wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Protest outside Raj Bhawans
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions, has decided to stage demonstrations outside the Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26 to mark seven months since they began protesting against the three farming Center laws on the Delhi border .
The farmers said they would observe the day as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas”.
“June 26, 1975, was a black day in the history of India as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The current situation is not far from this. It is like an undeclared emergency,” Inderjit Singh, Vice President of All India Kisan Sabha in Haryana, had said earlier.
“Our agitation against the three farm laws of the Center ends seven months on June 26. We will observe the day when Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside the Raj Bhawans across the country,” he added.
SKM said the memoranda addressed to the President of India will be delivered to the governors of the states on the day.
Further, SKM on Friday presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to run the Center to immediately repeal the three “anti-farmer laws”.
Through her memorandum, SKM said, he conveyed to the president the “deep grief and anger” of the country’s agricultural families.
“… through this memorandum delivered to you, we bring to you the deep anguish and anger of the country’s agricultural families. We hope you lead the Union government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the farmers’ movement – repeal the three anti- farmers and pass a law that will guarantee rewarding MSPs with 50% C2 for all farmers, “SKM wrote.
“The historic farmers’ movement led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha is not only a movement to save the country’s agriculture and farmers, but also our country’s democracy.”
Protests on the borders of Delhi
A large number of farmers had reached the Delhi borders on November 26 last year after facing water cannons and police obstruction as part of their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centers farm laws.
In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest on the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.
Farmers are demanding that the Farmers Produced Trade and Production Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Law on Securing Farm Prices and Services, 2020, and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020 back and a new law made to guarantee the minimum price of support for the harvest.
However, the government has maintained three agricultural laws that are pro-farmers and will introduce new technology in agriculture.
Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these controversial laws.
