Colombia’s president has been shot down by helicopter but survives the attack





BOGOT, Colombian President Ivn Duque of Colombia said he was aboard a helicopter that was shot down late Friday afternoon, in an attack that left bullet holes in the plane. None of the passengers, including several senior ministers, were killed, said Mr. Duque in one video address immediately after the attack. He did not say if anyone was injured. Authorities did not immediately say who they thought was responsible for the attack, which took place near the border with Venezuela. Mr Duque called the killing a cowardly act and vowed to continue the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime groups operating in the country.

The Colombian government has fought for leftist generations, drug cartels, paramilitary operations and other criminal elements. Despite a peace agreement signed in 2016 by Mr. Duques the predecessor and largest insurgent group in the country, the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces, or FARC, violence continues in parts of the country, particularly in rural areas. The attack on Friday occurred as Mr Duque was flying to the border town of Ccuta from the town of Sardinata in the troubled Catatumbo region, where crops and heads used to make cocaine flourish, as do armed groups controlling the drug trade. These groups include members of the FARC who did not sign the peace agreement, as well as the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN. Some of these armed groups have gained strength by hiding in nearby Venezuela, where the government has sometimes been tolerant of their presence. Earlier this month, a car bomb exploded at a military base in Ccuta, injuring 36 people, according to the defense ministry. The Colombian government has not named a suspect in that case.

The helicopter attack occurred as Mr Duque faces what some analysts have called the most difficult moment of his presidency. A the latest survey, conducted by the firm Datexco, set its rating of favoritism at 16 percent, the lowest since he took office in 2018. Despite the peace agreement, violence has increased in parts of the villages during Mr Duques’s term, and mass killings and assassinations of social leaders continue to be common. Mr Duques critics have said he has not done enough to implement the peace deal, in which the government promised to adopt economic aid programs that will promote peace in rural areas hit hard by decades of conflict. His government has said it is working to implement those programs. She stressed that the peace agreement was an agreement with only one FARC group and that it had inherited conflicts with a complex mix of other violent actors. The pandemic has presented Mr. Duque other challenges. In the past week, Colombia experienced the globe the third highest number of Covid-19 daily deaths, behind only Brazil and India, according to a New York Times analysis, and protesters spent weeks on the streets expressing anger over rising poverty. and inequality. Dozens of people died in those protests, many at the hands of national police. It is unclear whether the perpetrators of the helicopter attack knew Mr Duque was on board the plane.

The president could use a moment in which Colombians gather around him, argued Sergio Guzmn of Colombia Risk Analysis, a local political risk adviser. When there are events threatening the president’s office, he said, there is a rally around the flag effect that President Duques supporters have been calling for a while. On Friday in the helicopter with Mr. Duque were his defense minister, Diego Molano; his interior minister, Daniel Palacios; and Norte de Santander’s department governor Silvano Serrano. Our state is strong, said Mr. Duque in the video address after the attack, and Colombia is strong in the face of these threats. Sofa Villamil contributed to reporting from Cali, Colombia.







