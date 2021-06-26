The Alberta minister says the 25-year-old girl was the victim of a racist attack

Ryan Sawhney said on Twitter on Friday evening her daughter was attacked ‘in the middle of the day’ near her office on Stephen Avenue
An Alberta cabinet minister says her daughter was attacked in downtown Calgary on Friday, the latest in a series of attacks on racist Albertans and Canadians.
Community and Social Services Minister Ryan Sawhney said on Twitter Friday night her 25-year-old daughter was attacked in broad daylight near her office on Steven Avenue.
She was caught, pushed, sworn and chased down the sidewalk, said Sawhney, UCP MLA for Calgary-North East.
My daughter ran and stood next to the two strangers. The assailant followed him and kept shouting and pushing him again. No passersby intervened to help until it was over. My daughter was not physically hurt, but she was obviously shocked, and so am I.
I am angry, sad and disgusted at the same time, as I have been with every single attack on racist women that has occurred in recent months.
Sawhney and her daughter spoke to police after the attack. There are cameras in the area and the minister believes the police have a clear image of the man; police were unable to provide details of the incident when they arrived Friday evening.
The attack follows a series of violent attacks on people of color in Alberta and across Canada.
Calgary has also seen several attacks on racist people considered hate-motivated over the past few months, including a woman who was beaten and her hijab torn while walking in Princes Island Park in Mars.
Calgarian Atthar Mahmood, president of the Muslims Against Terrorism group, said that although many of the recent hate crimes are Islamophobic in nature, the attacks have largely targeted people of color.
In general, the Muslim community is now afraid. They are uncomfortable traveling, going out of their house, at least alone. They feel like they can be attacked at any moment, Mahmood said. But this is not just the Muslim community. These things are happening in churches, in synagogues.
Mahmood said courts should set an example by punishing the perpetrators of these crimes to the full extent of the law.
All Canadians must accept that violence against people of color has escalated beyond unacceptable levels, said Calgian Mukarram Zaidi.
That ideology has turned violent, Zaidi said, with the Canadian Institute for Muslim Research. I think it is time to address this nationally and provincially.
The attack on her daughter has strengthened her determination to combat racial and gender-based violence in Alberta, Sawhney said.
However, I am more motivated than ever to ensure that women, no matter who they are or where they come from or what they believe, can walk in public without fear of being attacked, Sawhney said. If we do not talk about those who are oppressed, often, we will be behind.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney condemned the attack on Twitter Friday night, saying Albertans should work together to quell the hatred.
This is so deeply wrong. Hate crimes like this are a vicious attack not only on innocent individuals, but on the cohesion and security of our entire society, Kenney said.
Sawhney was born and raised in the northeastern Calgary community of Rundle. She has detailed her first experience with racism, which happened when she was a young girl before starting kindergarten.
Earlier this month, Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu announced that mosques and other places of worship would receive grants to increase their security, in addition to plans to set up a new hate crime coordination unit to work in cooperation with local police services.
