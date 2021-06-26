Connect with us

India, China agree to hold dialogue to resolve LAC stalemate in Eastern Ladakh

According to military officials, each side currently has about 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC.

New Delhi:

India and China on Friday agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date to achieve the goal of complete secession at the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh amid a new clash between the two sides in the protracted stalemate. LAC.

At a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border issues, the two sides had a “sincere exchange” of views and decided to hold dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the withdrawal of troops to all points of friction enable progress in general connections, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

In a statement at the end of the talks, the MEA said the two sides agreed on the need to find an early solution to the remaining issues along the current control line (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks took place against the backdrop of a new round of clashes between the two sides over the stalemate as well as the stalemate in further movement in the detachment process following the withdrawal of troops from both sides from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in February.

“Both sides agreed on the need to find an early solution to the remaining issues along the current control line (LAC) in eastern Ladakh keeping in mind the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers in September 2020,” the MEA statement said. .

“In this regard, both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution to complete secession from all points of friction in order to ensure the full restoration of peace and calm to enable progress in bilateral relations, “she added.

The MEA said both sides also agreed that in the meantime, both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any bad incidents.

“Both sides agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders’ meeting at an early date to achieve the goal of complete detachment from all points of friction along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols.” said India refers to the eastern Ladakh region as the western sector. The previous round of military talks (11th round) was held on 9 April.

“Both sides had a sincere exchange of views on the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas,” the MEA said.

A war of words erupted between India and China over border blockade this week.

India on Thursday blamed China for the stalemate, saying its gathering of large numbers of troops near the border and efforts to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC last year were responsible for the serious disruption of peace and tranquility in the region.

India’s response came after China said its military deployment in the region is a normal defense arrangement aimed at “preventing and responding” to allegations of “violation and intimidation” on Chinese territory by India.

The WMCC meeting was co-chaired by MEA (East Asia) Additional Secretary Naveen Srivastava and Director General of the Border and Ocean Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

India and China had reached a five-point agreement to resolve the border blockade during talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Co-operation Organization conclave. of Shanghai (SCO).

The pact included measures such as the rapid withdrawal of troops, the avoidance of actions that could escalate tensions, adherence to all border management agreements and protocols, and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

India and China had been locked in a military blockade at multiple points of friction in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South shores of Lake Pangong in February after a series of military and diplomatic talks.

Both sides are now engaged in talks to extend the detachment process to the remaining points of friction.

India has been particularly urgent about disengaging troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

According to military officials, each side currently has about 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive high-altitude sector.

There was no apparent move forward in not deploying troops to the remaining points of friction as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach to the issue in the 11th round of military talks.

Last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane said there could be no de-escalation without complete detachment at all points of friction in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian Army is prepared for all contingents in the region.

General Naravane also said that India is dealing with China in a “strong” and “non-escalating” way to ensure the sanctity of its claims in eastern Ladakh and that it was even open to launching confidence-building measures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

