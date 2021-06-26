Tugboat owner Varapradha booked for a guilty murder

A month later 86 people died during Cyclone Tauktae, when the P-305 boat and tugboat Varapradha sank in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai Yellow Gate Police booked Varapradha owners for guilty murder.

The first Information Report was filed on June 24 against Mumbai-based Glory Ship Management owned by Varapradha and its managing director Rajesh Shahi. The complainant, Varapradha’s second engineer, Francis Simon, claimed that the towing vessel was in poor condition and sank because Glory Ship Management did not follow the safety standards required by the law for vessels registered in India.

Simon is one of two members of the tugboat crew to survive the May 17 accident. The other 11 Varapradha crew members died at sea after the ship capsized.

Both the Varapradha and the P-305 barge were registered by Afcons Infrastructure Limited to facilitate maintenance work on Mumbai High, an oil field located 176 km off the coast of Mumbai and owned by the government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation . The P-305 is owned by Durmast Enterprises, a company registered in the Seychelles but managed by Indian owners.

A high-level committee of inquiry set up by the Union government is investigating who was responsible for the ships that were stranded at sea, despite preliminary warnings about the cycle. Meanwhile, Simons FIR, of which Move.in has a copy, focuses on the alleged negligence of Glory Ship Managers towards the safety and maintenance of the ship.

According to the FIR, Varapradha did not have a chief engineer officer when he settled in the Mumbai High oil fields in January, which is against the safe management requirements set by the Director General of Transportation.

In the absence of a chief engineer, Simon claimed he was made to take on that role. A chief engineer was reportedly briefly appointed on April 15 during a State Flag and Ship Inspection for the five-year renovation survey, but Simon claimed he was fired after 15 days.

The FIR also claimed that Varapradha was 34 years old and her body was in a deteriorating condition. Ship weather decks, keys (openings leading to cargo holding) and linings (frames around a key) were either eroded, rusty, thin or filled with holes. This jeopardized the ability of the tugboats to stay waterproof during the cyclone, he said.

At FIR, Simon also claimed that Varapradha’s master had informed Glory Ship Management about these problems several times, but the owners did not correct them.

Glory Ship Managers Managing Director Rajesh Shahi dismissed Simons’s allegations as unfounded. These are completely false statements, Shahi told Move.in. The ship was certified by numerous government agencies such as the Indian Transport Registry, the ONGC safety control, the Mercantile Sea Department and the Marine Guarantee Scholars. After their approval, the ship was sent to the ONGC field.

Shahi denied receiving any communication from Simon or the ship’s master about any of the alleged corrosion and rust problems. Shahi also claimed that Varapradha had a chief engineer on board when the ship was deployed to the ONGC in January. He was a chief engineer, but he had to resign on May 3 due to a medical request at the end of it, Shahi said.

incident

The deaths of 86 men from Varapradha and the P-305 barge occurred on May 17, the day after the Meteorological Department of India started issuing warnings about Cyclone Tauktae moving north along the west coast of India.

Most of the boats working for the ONGC at Mumbai High moved toward shore safety in response to cyclone warnings, but some, including the P-305 and Gal Constructor, and the Varapradha tugboat, did not move to a port.

The P-305 stood inside Mumbai High, anchoring 200 feet away from the oil rig platform. During the cyclone, the anchors of the boats tore off, the ship hit a portion of the oil rig and eventually capsized, killing 75 of the 261 people.

Varapradha was hired to tow the Gal Constructor barge, which had no engine or propulsion of its own. On May 16, the tugboat towed the ship to the coast of Mumbai and the two ships anchored about 10 miles offshore. During the cyclone, after breaking the anchors of Gal Constructors, 137 people on board were safely rescued by the Indian Navy. The runaway overturned after one of its anchors was stuck and the tug began to fill with water. Eleven of the 13 people on board lost their lives.