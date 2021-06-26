Appointment of Director of International Alloy Steel Reports tidings

PERTH, Australia, June 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) (“Alloy Steel” or “Company”)Arcoplate manufacturer and provider of anti-wear and tear solutions in the mining and wholesale materials industry, based on Perth, Western Australia, today announced an increase in the size of the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) from two to three directors and effectively appointed Mr. Richard Homsany to serve as director of the Company until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders.
Mr. Homsany is an experienced corporate attorney and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with considerable experience in the energy resources and sectors. He is the Executive Chairman of the uranium research and development company listed ASX Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) and Executive Vice President Australia of the uranium research company, TSX, listed Mega Uranium Ltd (TSX: MGA) and the chief advocates and consultants of the cardinals, a West Perth law firm based on corporations and resources. Mr. Homsany is also the Chairman of the copper research company listed ASX Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) and TSX-V listed gold and iron ore explorer Central Iron Ore Limited (TSX-V: CIO). He is also the Chairman of the Australian Health Insurance Fund (HIF). Mr. Homsany was previously a partner of the global law firm DLA Piper (formerly DLA Phillips Fox).
Mr. Homsany has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, equity, acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and impairments. He also has significant board and experience with publicly listed resource companies, including as chairman. He has also worked for an internationally diversified resource company listed on the ASX 50 in operations, risk management and corporate affairs. He holds a Degree in Commerce and an Honorary Degree in Law from the University of Western Australia and a Graduate Diploma in Finance and Investment from the Australian Financial Services Institute (FINSIA) (State Dux). He has also completed a course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Mr. Homsany will participate in the standard compensation arrangements of the Company’s non-executive directors. Under the terms of those agreements, Mr. Homsanywill will receive, inter alia, annual compensation for service to the Board and any of its applicable committees in accordance with the Company’s non-executive director compensation policy.
The company has also entered into its standard form of director’s indemnity agreement with Mr Homsany. This indemnity agreement provides, inter alia, that the Company will indemnify Mr. Homsany, in the circumstances and to the extent provided in it, for certain expenses which he may be required to pay in respect of certain claims for which he may to become a party due to his position as a director of the Company, and otherwise to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware the law.
There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Homsany and any other person in accordance with whom he was elected as the Director of the Company and there are no related party transactions between Mr. Homsany and the Company that would be required to be reported under Section 404 ( a) of the SK Regulation.
