Appointment of Director of International Alloy Steel Reports tidings





PERTH, Australia, June 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) (“Alloy Steel” or “Company”)Arcoplate manufacturer and provider of anti-wear and tear solutions in the mining and wholesale materials industry, based on Perth, Western Australia, today announced an increase in the size of the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) from two to three directors and effectively appointed Mr. Richard Homsany to serve as director of the Company until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders. Mr. Homsany is an experienced corporate attorney and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with considerable experience in the energy resources and sectors. He is the Executive Chairman of the uranium research and development company listed ASX Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) and Executive Vice President Australia of the uranium research company, TSX, listed Mega Uranium Ltd (TSX: MGA) and the chief advocates and consultants of the cardinals, a West Perth law firm based on corporations and resources. Mr. Homsany is also the Chairman of the copper research company listed ASX Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) and TSX-V listed gold and iron ore explorer Central Iron Ore Limited (TSX-V: CIO). He is also the Chairman of the Australian Health Insurance Fund (HIF). Mr. Homsany was previously a partner of the global law firm DLA Piper (formerly DLA Phillips Fox). Mr. Homsany has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, equity, acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and impairments. He also has significant board and experience with publicly listed resource companies, including as chairman. He has also worked for an internationally diversified resource company listed on the ASX 50 in operations, risk management and corporate affairs. He holds a Degree in Commerce and an Honorary Degree in Law from the University of Western Australia and a Graduate Diploma in Finance and Investment from the Australian Financial Services Institute (FINSIA) (State Dux). He has also completed a course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Homsany will participate in the standard compensation arrangements of the Company’s non-executive directors. Under the terms of those agreements, Mr. Homsanywill will receive, inter alia, annual compensation for service to the Board and any of its applicable committees in accordance with the Company’s non-executive director compensation policy. The company has also entered into its standard form of director’s indemnity agreement with Mr Homsany. This indemnity agreement provides, inter alia, that the Company will indemnify Mr. Homsany, in the circumstances and to the extent provided in it, for certain expenses which he may be required to pay in respect of certain claims for which he may to become a party due to his position as a director of the Company, and otherwise to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware the law. There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Homsany and any other person in accordance with whom he was elected as the Director of the Company and there are no related party transactions between Mr. Homsany and the Company that would be required to be reported under Section 404 ( a) of the SK Regulation. FOR MORE INFORMATION Thus Sam Dahanayake Company Secretary + 61-8-9248 3188 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alloy-steel-international-reports-director- appointment-301320379.html SOURCE Alloy Steel International, Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos