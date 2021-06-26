China-Australia connects new depths above sub, trade and corals

SYDNEY – China and Australia are hitting shocks again fast, taking their already-filled relationship to new levels and even undermining academic collaboration on a problem as universal as climate change.

The Beijing Ministry of Commerce this week filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over old Australian tariffs on rail wheels, wind turbines and stainless steel sinks, days after Canberra went to the WTO over China’s 200% tariff on Australian wine.

Also this week, a UNESCO committee chaired by China recommended that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be listed as “endangered”, threatening coral reef status as a World Heritage site and pushing the environment minister Australia complained that the movement had “politics behind it”.

Australia, for its part, joined more than 40 countries in a statement to the United Nations Human Rights Council, demanding that China allow the UN to investigate reports of serious abuses against its Uighur Muslim population. in Xinjiang.

A more curious development, however, came earlier this month when Australia’s leading research institution dropped a joint program with China studying climate conditions in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. The cancellation by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) followed comments by Mike Burgess, Australia’s director general of security and head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, implying that the project could help China wage submarine warfare.

“There is a lot of activity about modeling the temperature in the ocean and how it is modeled and calculated,” Burgess said. “This is great for understanding climate and climate modeling. It is also great if you are a submarine.”

Australian think tank analysts believe Burgess was referring to “dual-use” research in which scientific discoveries could pave the way for increased military power. But some critics also suggest that CSIRO’s response puts Australia on a slippery slope.

“This is where the national security people took three steps forward,” Nikkei Asia told Professor James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute in Sydney.

“They assume we are on a long-term trajectory for a war with China. So if this is your initial assumption, then it is very easy to pull it back in time to the present and start looking at the search for climate change. as a potential threat to Australia ‘s national security. “

Laurenceson went on to warn: “If Australia-China research on climate change is to be interpreted as dual-use research, that is, it also has military applications, God help us. Because if that research can be classified that way, I’m sure. that you will be able to find many other examples that national security people also consider dual-use. “

A UNESCO committee chaired by China has recommended that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be listed as “at risk” due to damage from climate change. © Reuters

However, some take a more skeptical view of climate venture, linking points between civilian and military endeavors.

The Australian partner in the project, the Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology, has an extraordinary range of scientific and marine assets, according to Anthony Bergin, a senior fellow at the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy.

In a special report entitled “Open Eyes – Managing Australia-China Antarctic Relations”, Bergin writes that the Qingdao institution runs the Joint Laboratory for Senior Marine Equipment with China Shipbuilding Industry Corp., China’s largest warship manufacturer .

This lab, he says, “specializes in underwater distribution equipment and advanced oceanographic survey equipment.” And the Qingdao organization “also operates the Joint Naval-Civil Merger Laboratory with the Naval Submarine Academy.”

“The Naval Submarine Academy is responsible for training the People’s Liberation Army Navy submarines in underwater warfare and engages in underwater acoustic engineering, underwater vehicle technology and combat simulation.”

Achieved by the Nikkei, Bergin acknowledged that without some Chinese funding, Australian scientists would not be able to produce the same volume of research. But he stressed that “obviously, if research has risks associated with military applications, we have to be extremely careful.”

Bergin also said China’s interests in Antarctica could be another matter, though he did not think the Qingdao issue “closes all possibilities” for cooperation in the cold south.

“I would argue that it is a common good for the world if we understand what is happening with climate change down there,” he said. “We just have to make sure that our intelligence agencies regularly inform Antarctic scientists and officials about China’s aspirations, its interests in Antarctica, what dangers it may have in particular forms of research. Now, that could mean “Some scientists have to check security or clean up, which some of them may not like.”

Asked about his views on claims that China, as chairman of the UNESCO committee that said the Great Barrier Reef is in danger, was retaliating against Australia for its decision to end the research project and rigidities. other perceived, Bergin said it was credible.

The latest split comes as some in Australian business and politics are frustrated with the apparent inability of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government or unwillingness to ease tensions. In a high-profile challenge to the prime minister, the prime minister of Australia’s highest exporting state on June 15 urged the federal government to stop Beijing’s antagonism, Reuters reported.

“This is not about kowowing to other countries and surrendering,” Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan told a conference of the oil and gas industry. “There has to be a national resurgence in that relationship.”

Overall, however, the Australian public gets an increasingly faint picture of their country’s main trading partner, the latest study shows. A new poll by the Lowy Institute published Wednesday shows that 63% of Australian respondents see China as more of a security threat, versus just 34% who see it as an economic partner.

This marks a sharp reversal from 2018, when 82% saw it primarily as an economic partner.

The relationship has deteriorated steadily in recent years, with Australia banning China’s Huawei Technologies from its 5G infrastructure for security concerns in 2018, and the Morrison government called for an impartial investigation into COVID-19 last year. China continued to hit steep tariffs on a host of Australian goods, not just wine, but also barley, lobster and more.