Tel Aviv Pride Parade returns after the cancellation of recent years COVID



Dozens of rainbow and Israeli flags were raised in the hot wind on Friday as tens of thousands of people came to rejoice and celebrate as the Gay Pride parade began in Tel Avivs. The parade, a live show of acceptance, was one of the biggest public events in Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is considered the largest LGBTQ + event in the conservative Middle East and is held at the rare center of homosexual culture in the countries. Although there were concerns about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, related to the US-bred Delta variant, the coastal gathering held on the coastal promenade attracted about 100,000 people, according to local news reports. The country’s rapid vaccination machine allowed Pride to return after it was canceled last year due to concerns about the spread of the virus. Israeli authorities, who completely reopened the site this spring, are again urging people to wear masks in closed public places and advising masks at major outdoor events. Less than half of those present wore facial clothing. Pride attendees are escorted after the beach parade on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The city is a rare center of homosexual culture in the conservative Middle East. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Or Habusha stands for a portrait during the Pride Parade on Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Habusha is a model and photographer. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Dayla Wondemagen, right, and Shoval Tal, left, dance to music and pose for photos along the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Tel Aviv Pride parade participant Daniella Alpert paints makeup on her face. Alpert borrowed the composition from a friend for the event. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) A woman taking part in the Pride parade along the west coast stops to see people dancing near a bar in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) An Israeli-themed Pride flag is hoisted over the crowd at the parade in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Chani Choina, 23, poses for a portrait after a Pride Parade on Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel. Choina, who previously lived in New York, now lives in Israel. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Pride means I’m finally safe, said Noam Tzirun, 17. I am more myself. Tzirun, who is from a nearby town called Ramat Hasharon, is pansexual. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times) Lexi Biku, in the center, dances with friends during a pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel. While some attendees at the event walked in the parade, others like Biku danced in one place. (Jacob Moscovitch / Los Angeles Times)

