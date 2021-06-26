Opposition in Guyana condemns government refusal of food aid by T&T Local News





Opposition coalition One Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU + AFC) yesterday criticized the Guyana government for refusing to accept food aid from Trinidad and Tobago to help flood-affected residents. In a statement, the opposition coalition parties said the flood-hit communities were still suffering from severe food shortages and there was no reason for Georgetown not to accept food from the Port of Spain. Thousands of flood victims are suffering for basic food items and are going through the kindness and generosity of fellow citizens every day. There is an urgent and urgent need for food supplies in all flood-affected areas, especially in Region 10 and parts of Region 6, APNU + AFC said. President Irfaan Ali confirmed yesterday that his administration had informed the Keith Rowley government in Trinidad and Tobago that his country preferred pumps to food items. Ali told Demerara Waves News Online / News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM that locally, Guyana had enough food to supply flood-affected communities. What Guyana, the Foreign Minister, communicated [Hugh Todd] in a conversation with the Foreign Minister in Trinidad and what we did was ask for specific help regarding the pumps because we already have food and food supplies covered and we do not want to burden anyone in the areas we had covered, President Ali later told the publication online, Newsroom. Ali said the request was for portable pumps, for which specifications have been forwarded to the Trinidadian authorities, adding that we are awaiting a response now. President Ali told the Newsroom that it is not a case of Trinidad having a ship loaded with items and Guyana is rejecting it, adding that if Trinidad could not supply the pumps then Guyana would buy them itself. Critical items The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA), which has a team here monitoring the flood situation, released a situation report on Thursday, saying Guyana’s immediate priorities included money to buy food, water, emergency shelter (tents, tarpaulins), repair of damaged home materials, transportation services, health education and sanitation, and cleaning equipment and supplies. CDEMA said from May 18 to June 23, a total of 22,784 cleaning barriers and 27,065 food barriers were distributed across the Regions as a form of emergency assistance. In a June 18 letter sent by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton, to his counterpart in Trinidad and Tobago, he said the pumps were needed to remove excess water, but nothing else on the shipment list that Georgetown had secured in Guyana the Secretariat of the Caribbean Community (Caricom). In the letter, Todd expressed the sincere gratitude of the Guyanese people in the face of the flood-affected regions in Guyana, but added that the critical point at this time is for the pumps to meet the urgent demand for an expanded drainage capacity. cc







