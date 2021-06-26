India Navy Places Ships to Assist in Seabed Study | Chennai News







The crash site is about 250 km from Indian waters in the Gulf of Mannar. In a tweet, the Navy said its INS Sarvekshak hydrographic study vessel was in Colombo on Friday.

The Navys Indian INS Sarvekshak hydrographic survey vessel arrives today in Colombo, Sri Lanka to help assess the state of the underwater sea around the site of the MV Xpress Pearl which sank earlier this month, the navy wrote on Friday. #Friendship Bridges #IndianNavys Hydrographic Survey Ship #INSSarvekshak arrives in Colombo #SriLanka today to https://t.co/EHjCILLnN1 – SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 1624602458000 CHENNAI: A month after a fire broke out aboard the MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship off the coast of Sri Lanka that led to the release of hazardous chemicals and plastic pellets into the ocean, an Indian Navy ship will help investigate the situation of the seabed around the country. where the vessel began to sink.The crash site is about 250 km from Indian waters in the Gulf of Mannar. In a tweet, the Navy said its INS Sarvekshak hydrographic study vessel was in Colombo on Friday.The Navys Indian INS Sarvekshak hydrographic survey vessel arrives today in Colombo, Sri Lanka to help assess the state of the underwater sea around the site of the MV Xpress Pearl which sank earlier this month, the navy wrote on Friday. According to the Navy, the INS Sarvekshak is a specialized study vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art survey equipment, such as deep-range ultrasound, side-scan sonar and a fully automated study system. and digital processing.

Earlier this month, seawater samples were collected from a site between Indian and Sri Lankan waters for analysis. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board which analyzed the sample at its laboratory in Tuticorin discovered a pH of 7.3 and oil and fat at 8mg / L, both of which fall into the harbor water quality category. Samples were collected from the Indian Coast Guard. Soon after the ship began to sink, the pollutants released by the ship were predicted, through trajectory models, to move south of Sri Lanka and later east towards Indonesia due to monsoon winds in the southwest.

However, Indian scientists are keeping a close eye on microplastic bullets which is a major cause of concern as these plastic particles would float to the surface of the water for many years. There is also a risk that marine creatures like fish will drown if nurdles get stuck in their gills, these particles also become a surface for other pollutants to join and for bacteria to grow.

The ship was carrying 1,486 containers containing chemical cargo including nitric acid, methanol, methyl acetate, sodium hydroxide and polystyrene beads.

A fire that started on the ship on May 20 while anchored was extinguished by Sri Lankan authorities. But on May 25, the flames erupted when the containers began to fall due to bad weather. The fire spread as highly reactive chemicals began to leak out of the containers. It was brought under control on 1 June. But water began to enter from the right side of the ship and sank before retreating away from the shore the next day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos