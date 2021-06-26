No new Delta Plus Covid-19 cases were found in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Friday said there were no new cases of the Delta Plus variant coronavirus in the state and the two patients who were found infected with the variant in April had recovered.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, the additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said, “The Delta Plus variant was found in two people in April. One of the patients was from Surat, while the other was from Vadodara and both eventually recovered from the infection. ”

At the moment there were no new cases of the Delta Plus variant, the official said. However, Aggarwal said that the state administration has been put on alert to address the situation and testing is underway to detect this variant.

“Both patients are stable and our local teams are monitoring their condition. “We also tracked their contact, but did not find anyone else infected with the Delta Plus variant because of them,” he said.

The patient from Surat, a second year MBBS student, tested positive on April 1st. Deputy Health Commissioner, SMC, Dr Ashish Naik said, Our teams contacted the student and found him well. His family members are fine too. We had previously conducted Covid tests on his family members in April, and found them negative. The student has not yet received the Covid vaccine.

The other patient is a 38-year-old woman who tested positive for the Delta Plus variant after a family visit to their home village of Jalgaon in Maharashtra in April this year.

Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Dr Uday Tilavat confirmed on Friday that the Vadodara woman sample was taken in April as part of random genome sequence tests during their stay in Maharashtra.

Tilavat told reporters, “The Maharashtra government has forwarded to the Gujarat state government and confirmed that the woman was tested positive for the Delta plus variant. At that time, she had no symptoms and no symptoms even now. Since she is two months old, “The possibility of transmitting the virus is low. We are vigilant and keep an eye on any developments.”

Vadodara CDHO Dr Surendra Jain, who visited the family on Friday after communication was received by

the government said, “Maharashtra government health workers had collected samples of all four members of their family on April 30. This included the husband, her 11-year-old son and her 8-year-old daughter. All were asymptomatic. Their reports, however , did not arrive for nearly a week, and then returned to Jarod on May 8. “

Jain said the family is healthy and has no symptoms. Jain said, “We need to stay vigilant as the virus is changing. Everything else about the variant is the same and since they were tested in late April, the chances of the community spreading are low.”

Following the announcement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares of two samples from Gujarat discovered with the delta plus variant or what is different in Pango origin named as B.1.162.2.1, the Gujarat health department said both samples were sent to NIV Pune in April and all the results of the genome sorting have now come.

Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare told this letter that the MoHFW statement based on INSACOG results will not have much impact on our state as the cases have already been recovered and their contacts were also traced in due course. Shivahare adds that with the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center (GBRC) now part of INSACOG, Gujarat can send up to 1000 samples to the GBRC for whole genome sorting with its greatly increased capacity.

It has already started et the results take about 10 days, but when they are in bulk, it may take up to 17-20 days on average … we will get data in the coming weeks. Now it will help us in the early forecasts (of variants in circulation in the state).

Gujarat on Friday reported 123 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to infection. Across the state, over 3.58 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered.