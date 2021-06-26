Jasmine Hartin, Lord Ashcrofts bride, back in jail after withdrawing bail

Billionaire bride Jasmine Hartinthe accused of killing a police officer in Belizeis was thrown back into a notorious prison after her bail was withdrawn under mysterious circumstances.

The decision followed a dramatic series of events that saw Hart publicly confront her partner over custody of their children, crack down on new charges, and submit to what her lawyer called Gestapo tactics.

I’m really shocked by what is happening, her lawyer, Dickie Bradley, said after hearing Friday. This is persecution not prosecution.

Hartin, whose partner is the youngest son of a powerful British energy broadcaster in Belize, was shut down by the same court that released him on bail earlier this month.

As a result, she will be sent to Belize Central Prison, also known as Hattieville Ramada, and is so harsh that she was at the center of a documentary series on the world’s toughest blockades.

In an interview earlier this week, Hartin made it clear that she did not enjoy her first short stay there.

When I got there I said, this is not right, my lawyer does not know I am here, I have to make a call, she said Daily Mail. They said, sorry heart, the phones are locked for the day you take off the clothes they were looking for you. It was horrible.

Hartin, a Canadian citizen, was first arrested in May after police found her bleeding on a deserted pier, with her friend, Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, dead in the water of a gunshot wound.

The mother of two told investigatorsand later Daily Mailthat Jemmott was showing her how to use a weapon a for her defense when she accidentally shot him.

Prosecutors charged Hart with manslaughter, although the Jemmotts family demanded a murder rap, and many Belizeans complained that she was coming out easily because her father-in-law is Lord Michael Ashcroft.

Although the murder charge rarely carries a severe prison sentence, prosecutors demanded that she be jailed pending trial, labeling her as a flight hazard. Days later, High Court Judge Herbert Lord released him on $ 30,000 bail on conditions that included good behavior.

Hartin then disappeared from sight, but exploded back into view this week when her mother posted videos of her partner apparently clashing with partner Andrew Ashcroft, a local developer, about their 4-year-old twins.

Why not let me see the kids, Andrew? Why do not you let me see the children? Hartin is heard saying as Ashcroft carefully removes the video shot at the resort he owns and where she once worked.

Her lawyer said Hartin was checking in with police as required Thursday when she was abruptly detained. She was then charged with two additional charges: ordinary assault and possession of a small amount of drugs.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams cited Hartins’ recorded confrontation with Ashcroft over the children as reasons for the arrest, saying she violated her terms of release by not behaving properly.

According to Bradley, Hartin was transferred from the police station to the station, unable to speak to her mother or her lawyer until they were brought before a judge, who gave bail on the new charges.

But then, Bradley said, Hartin was brought before the Supreme Court and informed that the person who guaranteed her original condition had made a request to withdraw it for unknown reasons.

As a result, the judge ordered her to be held until a new bail bond was found.

You can not ambush people like this, Bradley told reporters outside the court. This is not a Gestapo site. We do not behave like that.

It remained unclear whether Hartin could come out with the bail money, why the original guarantor had withdrawn them, and whether the sudden turn of events had anything to do with her request to see her children.

Earlier in the week, Hartin told Daily Mail that after she was released on bail, she had seen the twins for only five hours and feared that Ashcroft was trying to remove custody from her.

I am fighting for my life now, I have lost everything and the only thing left for me are my children, she said.

In a comment that proved prophetic, she added, I would rather go back to prison than give up the fight to see them. I will fight until I have no war left.