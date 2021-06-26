The death rate of COVID-19 decreases significantly as the spread facilitates even more | Coronavirus





The long-term death rate of COVID-19 in northeastern Pennsylvania’s seven counties fell by two-thirds in the past week while the state rate fell sharply, too, according to an analysis by State Department data. The two-week death toll in the region that includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties fell to six by Friday, a 68.4% drop from the previous Friday. The two-week state death toll fell to 179, up 23.8% from a week earlier. The region did not record any new deaths as the number of states increased by nine to 27,636, including 1,879 in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The state reported 258 new cases on Friday, the highest number in the past week but still low enough to keep the number of bi-weekly cases at 31.7% from a week earlier. The bi-weekly regional count fell by 19.5%. New cases include 13 in Northeastern Pennsylvania. In all, the state had 1,211,299 cases; local region, 78,291. By district: Lackawanna added three cases to a total of 18,548, including 2,903 possible, and remained at 481 deaths. Luzerne added three cases to a total of 32,088, including 2,623 possible, and remained at 824 deaths. Monroe added four cases to a total of 14,818, including 464 possible, and remained at 321 deaths. point remained at 4,035 cases, including 432 possible and 54 deaths. Susquehanna remained at 2,658 cases, including 348 possible and 62 deaths. Wayne added three cases to 4,148 in total, including 442 possible, and remained at 84 deaths. Wyoming remained at 1,996 cases, including 356 possible and 53 deaths.

