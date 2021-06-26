The Senate resolution expresses deep sympathy for the death of Noynoy Aquino





MANILA Senate President Philippine Vicente Sotto III on Saturday issued a resolution expressing the deep sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senates for the death of former President Benigno Noynoy Aquino III. In the resolution, Sotto noted some achievements during the Aquino administration such as the countries ‘real victory against China in its arbitration case over the Western Philippines issue, as well as the countries’ tremendous economic growth. Sotto said Aquino also supported infrastructure projects such as the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, school infrastructure projects, Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, and the automated ticketing system for Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2. . Aquino also had programs to alleviate poverty, Sotto said, such as the Pantinas Pantawid Pamilyang Program. “The former president also pushed for reforms to address government corruption and issues in the education sector. “ The untimely death of a truly blue Athenian who had lived his life with honesty, integrity and simplicity so that others could simply live is a great loss not only to his family but also to the Filipino nation , especially those whose lives had been affected, Sotto said in the resolution. Sotto noted that Aquino once served as a senator and continued his anti-corruption advocacy by introducing some legislation such as the Budget Block and Control Act, the Public Infrastructure Conservation bill and the bill amending the Government Procurement Law. . As President, Sotto said Aquino also enacted the Sin Tax Reform Act, the Philippine Competition Act, the Improved Basic Education Act, otherwise known as the K-12 Program, the Family Workers Act, or the Batas Kasambahay Act, the Prevention Act. of Cybercrime, Responsible Parenting and the Reproductive Health Act, and the Law on Tax Incentive Management and Transparency (TIMTA). Aquino died in his sleep Thursday morning. He was 61 years old. gsg Read Next Do not miss the latest news and information. Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4am, and share social media articles Call 896 6000. For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.







