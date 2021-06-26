Russia has finally admitted that there is a vaccination problem but with an outbreak of new cases leading the country’s daily count to its highest level since January, the question is whether that public realization has come too late.

Only 11% of the population of 146 million Russians have been fully vaccinated either because of vaccine skepticism, suspicions about Sputnik or other Russian-made vaccines, or nihilism, as a Kremlin spokesman has suggested.

But with more than 20,000 new cases reported across Russia in the past two days, as well as tough new restrictions for those who have not received their strokes, lines at public vaccination centers are now stretching out the door.

At an emergency vaccination site in the Moscow Metropolis shopping center, dozens of Russians lined up one last morning for a Sputnik strike.

Three hours now, it will soon be four, said an escort as he ran through a mostly young crowd filling out forms with their medical records. I asked if it was always like that. It’s only this week since Monday, he replied.

What has changed are a series of new austerity measures from Moscow and other cities that will target those who refuse to be vaccinated. From Monday, Moscow cafes and restaurants will require QR vaccine codes for customers who will be seated. Hospitals will remove patients seeking non-urgent surgeries. Public spaces, including outdoor playgrounds, have been closed. The government and service industries have set a goal of vaccinating 60% of their employees.

No, I do not have complete confidence [the vaccine], but at this point I do not believe I have a choice, said Anastasia Lavrentyeva, who works in human resources and also has an independent activity and business training for corporate clients. It’s the vaccine or soon I will not be able to work at all. She hopes the tough restrictions will be temporary and that outdoor events will be allowed by the end of the summer.

The Kremlin has denied that the Russians are forced to take their blows. New restrictions in Moscow were announced as Putin flew to meet with US President Joe Biden last week; and the Russian president has said getting the vaccine remains a personal choice. Putin, who is regularly filmed without a shirt, refused to release pictures of himself being vaccinated, despite the possibility that this had boosted confidence in the strike.

But in the face of an onslaught of new cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Kremlin has also had to change its tone to provide support to regional leaders seeking to implement unpopular measures. Leaked videos of local hospitals overloaded with coronavirus patients, or long ambulance queues, have returned after a months-long lull in which Russia claimed to have beaten the disease again.

In general, vaccination is really voluntary, said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman. But he added: If a Moscow worker works in the service industry, they should get the vaccine. If they have decided not to get the vaccine, they simply have to stop working in the service industry.

The new requirements are said to have boosted prices in Russia’s hidden market for vaccine certificates, with traders in messaging apps claiming they can provide not only doctoral reports but can enter names directly into government registries of vaccinated patients. Similar services existed in the past to secure fake university degrees. The practice has now adapted to the pandemic era.

Doctors see the coming weeks as critical to telling Russians that the vaccine machine is not being blocked and is being distributed efficiently and professionally.

This is a great chance, said a doctor at Moscow 62 Hospital, who has seen an increase in Russians seeking vaccinations this week. We know either [patients coming to] we or people who find a way to control restrictions, so our priority is to vaccinate as many people as possible to be ready.

Asked why the Russians had resisted taking Sputnik or other Russian vaccines, CoviVac or EpiVacCorona, he smiled: Sometimes we need a little push. Most of those surveyed by the Guardian at the vaccination sites said they had stopped the vaccination because they believed the threat of the disease in Moscow had been repelled.

A May poll from the independent Levada Center reported that 62% of Russians said they were not ready to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, which was published in December last year and was billed as the first registered vaccine against Covid-19.

Attention has been drawn to Russian anti-vax groups that have openly opposed all strikes, suggesting that the coronavirus epidemic was invented or spreading conspiracy theories that the vaccination apparatus is a cover for a more vicious operation.

But more Russians seem to believe the vaccines were rushed to market, or that the coronavirus epidemic is overcrowded. In the same Levada Center poll, 55% of Russians said they were not particularly afraid of coronavirus disease.

Others have postponed vaccination, saying they are waiting to see what the long-term health side effects were. A common refrain has been to wait for the Chumakov vaccine, which has received a rise in PR in part because it was produced in the laboratory appointed for a Soviet doctor who helped develop the oral polio vaccine in the 1950s.

We must emphasize that there is very little superstitious fear about the vaccine, said a researcher for the Levada Center for Sever Real, part of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty. It is not the most important [factor] and the answer I do not trust any vaccine is that of a minority.