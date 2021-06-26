Nearly two million people lose the benefits they owe

An estimated 1.9 million people are failing to claim the hundreds of pounds they owe you.

Millions of people who have reached the state retirement age are living in poverty after losing the benefits they are allowed to claim.

DWP pays all those who have reached 66 state pension, which is not tested on average, but the amount you receive depends on how many qualifying years of National Insurance contributions or loans you have collected.

Money Advice Service has compiled a comprehensive list of all the benefits you can claim and how to find out if you are eligible – reports the Daily Record.

The benefits that older people can claim are state pension, pension credit, council tax assistance and heating costs and a few others.

Here are some of the benefits that older people can lose.

Pension loan

The Pension Credit is for people with low incomes and was created to supplement retirees’ income at a guaranteed minimum level.

The Money Advisory Service said: Many people who are eligible for Pension Credit do not claim it, so make sure you find out if you are eligible and do not lose if you are.

Help with the Tax Council

Whether you are a homeowner or a tenant, you may be eligible for help from your local authority to help you pay your council tax.

Contact your local council to inquire about support with the Tax Council.

Fuel payments in winter

This is a tax-free payment to help people born on or before January 5, 1954 warm up during the winter.

The amount you receive depends on your age and who lives in your home with you. If you received the payment in previous years, you should receive it again without having to ask.

You should also get it automatically if you meet the age and residence criteria and receive any of a wide range of UK Government benefits including:

State pension

Pension loan

Assistance for jobseekers

Employment and Support Assistance (ESA)

If you qualify, you will receive a letter in October confirming how much money you can expect to receive. The letter will also explain how you can update any inaccurate information, such as your bank details – this should be checked immediately as it may delay payments.

About three weeks after you receive the letter, the Money Advisory Service says most of this will be in November or December, you will receive the Winter Fuel Payment in your chosen bank account. The payment reference on your bank statement will be DWP Winter Fuel.

Cold weather payment

These 25 payments are made when your local temperature is either recorded, or predicted to be, an average of zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days between 1 November and 31 March of each year.

If you qualify for any of a number of other income-related benefits, including Pension Credit, you will automatically be eligible for Cold Weather Payments.

Warm house discount scheme

Some people with low incomes and vehicle-tested benefits can get a discount on their winter electricity bill through the Warm Homes Discount scheme – for tax year 2021-22 the discount is worth 140.

There are two ways to qualify:

If you receive the Pension Credit Guarantee item and your supplier is part of the scheme, you will normally receive this discount automatically from your invoice

If you have a low income, claim certain benefits tested by the tools and your supplier is part of the scheme, you can also get this discount

People who use prepaid or payment meters while you can get them can also get the discount, but you will need to talk to your supplier about how to get it.

Insulation and heating schemes

There are a number of schemes that install insulation and heating improvements to make your home more energy efficient.

You are likely to be right if your home is poorly insulated or does not have a functioning central heating system, and if you receive any of a range of income-related benefits, including a Pension Credit.

Disability and care benefits

A number of benefits are available for people with disabilities or specific needs for care.

These benefits include:

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) – if you are under the state pension age, if you have reached the state pension age while claiming the PIP this will continue

Disability Living Allowance (DLA) – you should have already claimed this before reaching State Retirement age

Participation allowance – if you are over retirement age and have not applied for a DLA or PIP

Free passport

If you were born on or before September 2.1929 and are a British citizen, you can qualify for a free passport.

Free TV license

Now you have to pay for your TV license if you do not get some benefits tested by the means, such as Pension Credit.

There are still some over 75 who can get a TV license for free or at a reduced rate.

Benefits for widows and widows of war

If your husband, wife or civilian partner died or were injured or became ill as a result of their service in its Majestys Armed Forces (HM), or during a time of war before 6 April 2005, you may be entitled to a Widow of War or widow’s pension.

If they died or suffered an injury or illness due to service in a conflict after April 6, 2005, you may be entitled to compensation through the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

War invalidity pension

If you were injured or disabled while serving in the Armed Forces before April 6, 2005, you may receive additional retirement assistance.