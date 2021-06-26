Indonesia doctors become patients after administration of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine





Faced with increased infections with COVID-19 and a deadly variant, Indonesian doctors are at the center of the crisis as many have died after being vaccinated against the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine – Sinovac. On Thursday, the country recorded more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Oxygen is running low again in hospitals in Jakarta, the country’s capital, and the national percentage of positive COVID tests reached 14.6 percent this past week, the New York Times (NYT) reported. Since the pandemic began, 401 doctors in Indonesia have died, the Indonesian Medical Association’s risk mitigation team said on Friday. At least 20 doctors were fully vaccinated with Sinovac.

However, things took a turn for the worse when 358 medical workers in Kudus who were vaccinated with Sinovac tested positive over a two-week period, according to the Indonesian Medical Association’s risk mitigation team. Indonesia has vaccinated less than 5 percent of its population, despite vaccinations starting in January. Of those vaccinated, most doses received Sinovac, which is believed to be less effective against some variants of COVID-19. The spread of the Delta variant in Kudus was both unexpected and rapid. The number of patients with COVID-19 affected by the Delta variant increased from 30 persons per day in mid-May to about 400 patients two weeks later. Sinovac, which is manufactured by a Chinese pharmaceutical company and promoted by the Chinese government, has been criticized for lack of transparency regarding its clinical trials. However, Indonesia needs at least another 360 million doses to properly vaccinate the country and Sinovac has been the only producer to provide doses in such large quantities, the NYT reported. For Indonesian health workers struggling with overcrowded emergency wards and worried about their immunity, vaccine skepticism is another headache at a time when they thought the country could eventually emerge from the pandemic. Earlier, the NYT reported that countries like Mongolia, the Seychelles and Bahrain, which had relied on easily accessible Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, are now battling an increase in infections. In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, about 50 to 68 percent of the population has been completely inoculated with Chinese vaccines, surpassing the United States, according to our Data World, a data-tracking project. They are also among the top 10 countries with the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks. Beijing saw its vaccine diplomacy as an opportunity to emerge from the pandemic as a more influential global power. China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, vowed to deliver a Chinese blow that can be easily stored and transported to millions of people around the world.



