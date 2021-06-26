China-Australia Relations: Beijing Says Canberra Distorts Trade in Goods, New WTO Complaint





China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Australia over its anti-dumping and anti-subsidy obligations imposed on imports of Chinese rail wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sink products. The move by China came after Australias last week opposed anti-dumping duties imposed by China on Australians wine exports. This follows a previous appeal against China’s anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australians barley exports. Canberra and Beijing are locked in one the tit-for-tat conflict since April 2020, and bilateral relations have deteriorated to their lowest point in decades. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get answers with SCMP knowledge, our new explanatory curated content platform, Frequently Asked Questions, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed the complaint on Thursday afternoon, saying the obligations imposed or extended across those products in the past two years have violated WTO trade rules and anti-dumping and anti-subsidy regulations. China opposes abuse of trade remedial measures, as it not only harms the rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also undermines the seriousness and authority of WTO rules, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference. We hope that, by enhancing Australia’s relevant anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures using the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, it will not only protect the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, but also protect the effectiveness of the trading system. multilateral and WTO. We hope that Australia will take concrete action to correct its wrong practices, avoid distorting trade in goods, and return trade to normal as soon as possible. Australia had launched anti-dumping investigations on Chinese railways along with France in 2018 and had also extended duty on wind towers from China and Korea in 2020, Australian anti-dumping databases show. Australia launched 87 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against China between 1995 and 2020, while China launched four against Australia at the time. Of the four that China has started, two have to do with the imposition of barley and wine duties that are now being contested by Australia. More to follow … More from the South China Morning Post: For the latest news from South China Morning Post download our mobile application. Copyright 2021.







