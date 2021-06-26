‘Foreign hand’ is being investigated in Lahore – Pakistan blast





LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have expanded the scope of their investigation into the Johar city bombing and suggested placing the provincial capital and Islamabad on high alert after initial reports suspected a foreign hand behind terrorist activity. The LEA raided the home of the arrested suspect, Peter Paul David, and found important documents that apparently linked the incident to outside elements. Furthermore, two local assistants were taken into custody by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore. An undercover investigator told dawn that security agencies set up Davids residence in Mehmoodabad, Karachi South. They seized a Pakistani passport that showed him frequently visiting and living in the UAE, as well as a National Identity Card for Pakistan Abroad (Nicop). Two local assistants were taken into custody by KP, Lahore They discovered he had the nationality of another country, the official said, adding that David had visited an Arab country where he was allegedly in charge of carrying out the blast. He further said that the bomb blast was discussed against the background of the changing political and security situation in Afghanistan in several high-level meetings, fearing such attacks. He also revealed that local facilitators were running secret vehicle workshops in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, where they were equipping vehicles with explosives. The LEAs were closely monitoring the foreign travels of David and the people he met there to reach his foreign employees. They suspected administrators could operate from a neighboring country and were also tracking funds for Wednesday’s attack. David had relocated his family from abroad to Karachi in 2010. He had visited Lahore three times over the past month. He ran a scrap and catering business in a foreign country and visited it a month and a half back, the official source said. Meanwhile, a report submitted to Prime Minister Usman Buzdar stated that the blast occurred at 11:15 a.m. and a local resident had reported it to police. About 12 vehicles parked near the blast site were completely and partially damaged. Citation of intelligence and surveillance personnel, report, a copy of which is available dawn, confirmed that the explosion was carried out through a remote control. It caused extensive damage to seven nearby homes and several shops, while police were awaiting forensic report to determine the nature of the explosive material used. No banned organizations have yet claimed responsibility, the report reads. The official source said the main suspect who had parked the car on Maulana Shaukat Ali Street, Johar Town and had disappeared after the blast was also said to be foreign. CCTV footage showed him slowing down his car near a private hospital along the canal in Johar Town and asking someone for directions to his destination. He did not seem to be fully aware of the area, as he stopped several times to seek help from passers-by. After the explosion, the suspect arrived at the Sherakot Bus Stand and left the city via a passenger bus, and the LEA were tracking where he traveled further. For a question, the source said the blast also exposed security flaws at checkpoints at the exit, where armed personnel cleared the car to enter the city. When the car was stopped at Babu Sabu Interchange, police did not check her luggage, he said, suggesting an investigation to review security arrangements to prevent such attacks in the future. Published in Agim, June 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos