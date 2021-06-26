International
YouTube drops Xinjiang videos forcing Kazakhstan’s human rights channel Atayurt to seek alternatives
A human rights group that drew millions of views on YouTube in testimonies of people who say their families have disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region is shifting its videos to the little-known Odysee service after some were taken by the streaming giant in owned by Google, two sources told Reuters.
The group, credited by international organizations like Human Rights Watch for drawing attention to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, has been criticized by Kazakh authorities since its inception in 2017.
Serikzhan Bilash, a Xinjiang-born Kazakh activist who co-founded the channel and has been arrested several times for his activism, said government advisers told him five years ago to stop using the word “genocide” to describe the situation. in Xinjiang – an order he assumed came from Chinese government pressure on Kazakhstan.
“They are just facts,” Bilash told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the content of Atajurt’s videos. “People who give testimonies are talking about their loved ones.”
Kazakhstan’s Atajurt Human Rights Channel has posted nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube with a total of over 120 million views since 2017, thousands of which show people talking on camera to relatives they say have disappeared without a trace. China’s Xinjiang region, where UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people have been detained in recent years.
On June 15, the channel was blocked for violating YouTube guidelines, according to a front-screen shot by Reuters, after twelve of his videos were reported for violating its “cyberbullying and harassment” policy.
Channel administrators had appealed the blocking of the twelve videos between April and June, with some restored – but YouTube did not provide an explanation as to why others were kept out of the public eye, administrators told Reuters.
After being asked by Reuters why the channel was removed, YouTube returned it on June 18, explaining that it had taken many so-called ‘strikes’ for videos featuring people holding ID cards to prove they had links to the missing. violating a YouTube policy that prohibits personally identifiable information from appearing on its content.
Human Rights Watch had also warned YouTube of Atajurt’s blocking, the MIT Technology Review reported Thursday.
YouTube asked Atajurt to blur IDs. But Atajurt is reluctant to comply, said the channel administrator, worried that doing so would jeopardize the credibility of the videos. Fearing further blocking from YouTube, they decided to back up content on Odysee, a website built on a blockchain protocol called LBRY, created to give creators more control. About 975 videos https://odysee.com/@ATAJURT:8 have been displaced so far.
Even when administrators were moving content, they received another series of automated messages from YouTube stating that the videos in question had been removed from public view, this time due to concerns that they might promote violent criminal organizations.
“There is a different excuse every day. I never trusted YouTube,” Serikzhan Bilash, one of Atayurt’s founders, told Reuters in a telephone interview. “But we are not afraid anymore because we are supporting ourselves with LBRY. The most important thing is the safety of our material.”
Bilash, who fled to Istanbul last year after repeated threats and intimidation from Kazakh authorities when he refused to stop working with Atayurt, said his equipment, including hard drives and mobile phones, had been confiscated several times in Kazakhstan – made YouTube the only place where the entire video collection was stored.
YouTube said messages related to the promotion of violent criminal organizations were automated and had nothing to do with the creator’s content, but the videos were being kept private to allow administrators to make edits.
‘I felt I had lost everything’
Experts and UN rights groups estimate that over one million people, mostly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been arrested in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang. Many ex-prisoners have said they were subject to ideological training and camp abuse. China denies all allegations of abuse.
YouTube in recent years has limited more content between the growing scrutiny of cyberbullying, misinformation, and hate speech. Policies have trapped many channels, including those of far-right commentators, forcing them to seek refuge in social media services like Parler that talk about more openness.
But Atayurt representatives fear pro-Chinese groups denying that there are human rights abuses in Xinjiang using YouTube reporting features to remove their content by reporting it en masse, causing an automatic blockchain. Representatives shared videos on WhatsApp and Telegram with Reuters which they said describes how to report Atajurt videos on YouTube.
They also noted numerous YouTube channels containing videos of Serikzhan Bilash’s face superimposed on animals such as monkeys and pigs whom they said were denigrating Bilash’s character and work.
YouTube said channels are always welcome to switch to alternatives. Its policies stop directing abusive attention by posting non-public personal information, such as names and addresses.
The service makes exceptions to some video rules that are educational, documentary or scientific – but Atajurt’s videos did not meet these requirements to a sufficient degree, according to YouTube.
We welcome responsible efforts to document important human rights cases worldwide, the company said. “We acknowledge that the purpose of these videos was not to maliciously reveal PII … and we are working with Atajurt Kazakh to explain our policies.”
Odysee told Reuters she welcomes and supports Atajurt.
Atajurt plans to continue uploading to YouTube for as long as he can.
We will never delete it, Bilash said, citing the importance of the large service audience.
The day YouTube disabled our channel, I felt like I had lost everything in the world, the new channel does not have that many subscribers, he said, but it’s safe.
Thomson Reuters 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]