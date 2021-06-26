YouTube drops Xinjiang videos forcing Kazakhstan’s human rights channel Atayurt to seek alternatives

A human rights group that drew millions of views on YouTube in testimonies of people who say their families have disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region is shifting its videos to the little-known Odysee service after some were taken by the streaming giant in owned by Google, two sources told Reuters.

The group, credited by international organizations like Human Rights Watch for drawing attention to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, has been criticized by Kazakh authorities since its inception in 2017.

Serikzhan Bilash, a Xinjiang-born Kazakh activist who co-founded the channel and has been arrested several times for his activism, said government advisers told him five years ago to stop using the word “genocide” to describe the situation. in Xinjiang – an order he assumed came from Chinese government pressure on Kazakhstan.

“They are just facts,” Bilash told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the content of Atajurt’s videos. “People who give testimonies are talking about their loved ones.”

Kazakhstan’s Atajurt Human Rights Channel has posted nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube with a total of over 120 million views since 2017, thousands of which show people talking on camera to relatives they say have disappeared without a trace. China’s Xinjiang region, where UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people have been detained in recent years.

On June 15, the channel was blocked for violating YouTube guidelines, according to a front-screen shot by Reuters, after twelve of his videos were reported for violating its “cyberbullying and harassment” policy.

Channel administrators had appealed the blocking of the twelve videos between April and June, with some restored – but YouTube did not provide an explanation as to why others were kept out of the public eye, administrators told Reuters.

After being asked by Reuters why the channel was removed, YouTube returned it on June 18, explaining that it had taken many so-called ‘strikes’ for videos featuring people holding ID cards to prove they had links to the missing. violating a YouTube policy that prohibits personally identifiable information from appearing on its content.

Human Rights Watch had also warned YouTube of Atajurt’s blocking, the MIT Technology Review reported Thursday.

YouTube asked Atajurt to blur IDs. But Atajurt is reluctant to comply, said the channel administrator, worried that doing so would jeopardize the credibility of the videos. Fearing further blocking from YouTube, they decided to back up content on Odysee, a website built on a blockchain protocol called LBRY, created to give creators more control. About 975 videos https://odysee.com/@ATAJURT:8 have been displaced so far.

Even when administrators were moving content, they received another series of automated messages from YouTube stating that the videos in question had been removed from public view, this time due to concerns that they might promote violent criminal organizations.

“There is a different excuse every day. I never trusted YouTube,” Serikzhan Bilash, one of Atayurt’s founders, told Reuters in a telephone interview. “But we are not afraid anymore because we are supporting ourselves with LBRY. The most important thing is the safety of our material.”

Bilash, who fled to Istanbul last year after repeated threats and intimidation from Kazakh authorities when he refused to stop working with Atayurt, said his equipment, including hard drives and mobile phones, had been confiscated several times in Kazakhstan – made YouTube the only place where the entire video collection was stored.

YouTube said messages related to the promotion of violent criminal organizations were automated and had nothing to do with the creator’s content, but the videos were being kept private to allow administrators to make edits.

‘I felt I had lost everything’

Experts and UN rights groups estimate that over one million people, mostly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been arrested in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang. Many ex-prisoners have said they were subject to ideological training and camp abuse. China denies all allegations of abuse.

YouTube in recent years has limited more content between the growing scrutiny of cyberbullying, misinformation, and hate speech. Policies have trapped many channels, including those of far-right commentators, forcing them to seek refuge in social media services like Parler that talk about more openness.

But Atayurt representatives fear pro-Chinese groups denying that there are human rights abuses in Xinjiang using YouTube reporting features to remove their content by reporting it en masse, causing an automatic blockchain. Representatives shared videos on WhatsApp and Telegram with Reuters which they said describes how to report Atajurt videos on YouTube.

They also noted numerous YouTube channels containing videos of Serikzhan Bilash’s face superimposed on animals such as monkeys and pigs whom they said were denigrating Bilash’s character and work.

YouTube said channels are always welcome to switch to alternatives. Its policies stop directing abusive attention by posting non-public personal information, such as names and addresses.

The service makes exceptions to some video rules that are educational, documentary or scientific – but Atajurt’s videos did not meet these requirements to a sufficient degree, according to YouTube.

We welcome responsible efforts to document important human rights cases worldwide, the company said. “We acknowledge that the purpose of these videos was not to maliciously reveal PII … and we are working with Atajurt Kazakh to explain our policies.”

Odysee told Reuters she welcomes and supports Atajurt.

Atajurt plans to continue uploading to YouTube for as long as he can.

We will never delete it, Bilash said, citing the importance of the large service audience.

The day YouTube disabled our channel, I felt like I had lost everything in the world, the new channel does not have that many subscribers, he said, but it’s safe.

