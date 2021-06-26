Suspension on India-UAE flights extended until July 21: GCAA





Dubai: Suspension of flights from India to the UAE has been extended until July 21.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, in a notice issued for aircraft (NOTAM), said flights from India and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia , Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will remain suspended until 23:59 on 21 July 2021.

The notice said cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would be exempt from the restrictions.

Flights from Indian cities are expected to resume on June 23 after the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said travelers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a vaccine approved by the UAE will be allowed to travel.

The airlines have currently opened reservations from July 6 onwards.

As of April 24, the GCAA and the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) suspended all incoming flights for national and international carriers coming from India.

The travel suspension includes inbound transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights arriving in the UAE and heading to India. The GCAA had previously stated that UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, business jets and holders of the Golden Residence are exempt from the decision, provided they take precautionary measures that include a mandatory quarantine 10 -daily and a PCR test. at the airport, as well as another test on the fourth and eighth day of entry into the country.

The new protocol also said passengers from India were required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before departure for Dubai. One explanation for the delay offered by industry sources is that airports in India still do not have the facilities for a quick test.

This is something that not all international airports are currently equipped with both governments are working closely on addressing this issue, said Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, during an interview with Big FM last week.

