Prime Minister Imran Khan Trolled to ask Bill Gates to set up incubation laboratory in Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter on Thursday about his interaction with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates regarding the polio eradication campaign in the country. Khan spoke on the phone with Gates, who serves as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The two exchanged views on the ongoing anti-polio campaign and the public health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the prime minister’s office said. “The Prime Minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key national priority for the government and serious efforts were continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country, despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, in order to achieve a polio- free Pakistan “, said the statement. “He spoke to Bill Gates last night and thanked him for his Foundation’s assistance in eradicating polio in Pak. This time last year we had 56 reported cases – so far only 1 case. “InshaAllah we will completely eradicate polio next year,” Khan wrote on Twitter. He spoke with Bill Gates last night and thanked him for the help his Foundation provided to eradicate polio in Pak. This time last year we had 56 reported cases – so far only 1 case. InshaAllah we will completely eradicate polio next year. – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021 In another tweet, Khan informed that he asked Gates to set up a Microsoft incubation laboratory in Pakistan. He also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.- Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021 As internet users hailed Khan for his work in polio-free Pakistan, many others wondered if Gates really had a word on Microsoft. For some contexts, Board members at Microsoft Corp. took a decision in 2020 that it was not appropriate for her co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on her board as they investigated previous romantic relationships with a female Microsoft employee, billionaire that was considered inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported that board members examining the case hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer claimed in a letter that she had a sexual relationship. with Gates for several years. The newspaper reported that Gates resigned before the board investigation was over. With Gates no longer on board Microsoft, can he fulfill Pak PM Khan’s wish? Tho Bill Gates does not run Microsoft but he told the Pakistani Prime Minister Pakistan the main focus of his action. Bill also said “hor koi khidmat saday laik”. https://t.co/XCVfhOzZ0a– Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 24, 2021 This is interesting given the fact that Bill Gates no longer has any official role at Microsoft. Gates retired from Microsoft Board in early 2020. https://t.co/tyulwN52xF – Saad (@SaadGH) June 24, 2021 Meanwhile, Khan thanked the Microsoft Corporation co-founder for the work done by his charitable foundation, particularly in the areas of polio, promoting universal health services and fighting infectious diseases. Gates expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s leadership in national affairs, adding that while progress is encouraging, maintaining momentum would help in full control of coronavirus transmission. (With PTI entries) Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos