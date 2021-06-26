The death of Noynoy Aquino gives priority to the Duterte dynasty

MANILA – Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president and son of two of the country’s biggest democracy icons, died of kidney disease Thursday at the age of 61.

His cremated remains will be buried Saturday along with his parents in Manila Memorial Park. A funeral mass began at 10 a.m. local time at the University of Ateneo de Manila, alma mater of Aquino, where the urn of his burial was seen on Friday.

The Aquino transition comes as the political landscape shifts to a dynasty-dominated country. In recent years, President Rodrigo Duterte’s clan based in the southern Philippines has been dominant. Under Duterte’s patronage, the family of former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos – Aquino’s nemesis – has seen its fortunes revived.

Aquino’s sudden death sparked much reflection in his six-year term, which ended in 2016 and saw the economic revival of the so-called “sick man of Asia”.

President Duterte declared 10 days of national mourning and called Aquino’s death “an opportunity to unite in prayer and put aside our differences.”

A military guard stands guard near the urn of the late Filipino president, Benigno Aquino, in Manila Heritage Park on June 24th. © Reuters

Aquino, the country’s 15th president, was inaugurated in June 2010 following a landslide election victory handed over to the back of a strong campaign against grafting. The former senator had not been his party’s first choice, but calls for him to run uprising after the August 2009 death of his mother, Corazon Aquino, a former president. For supporters, an Aquino was the answer to the massive corruption plaguing the country.

“I accept the prayer of the nation. I also accept the instructions of my parents. I accept the responsibility to continue the fight for our country,” Aquino said when declaring his candidacy. It was only 40 days after her mother’s death, and he was speaking at the same place where she took her oath of office in 1986.

Many considered it a moment in history that repeats itself.

Aquino’s father, Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., was assassinated in 1983 on the runway at Manila International Airport – later renamed in his honor – as he returned from exile in the US The hopeless assassination of the opposition leader was the catalyst for People Power, the revolutionary movement that toppled the Marcos dictatorship and catapulted Corazon Aquino, a housewife, into the presidency.

Although he arrived at the office in his parents’ clothes, Aquino continued to create an important legacy for this right. His sound economic management and image of his demise inspired confidence from investors long tempted by crooked politics, coup attempts and corruption scandals.

At Aquino hour, gross domestic product grew at an average of 6% per year, the highest in 40 years. Annual foreign direct investment rose to $ 8.3 billion in 2016 from just $ 2 billion before he took office. The country’s credit ratings all rose.

The last president also strengthened the old defense alliance with the US In 2013, he challenged China’s enlargement claims to the disputed South China Sea. The country’s most powerful neighbor lost international arbitration in The Hague in a ruling a week after Aquino stepped down. China never recognized the jurisdiction of the court.

“President Aquino’s unwavering commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law and fostering economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote a rule-based international order, leaves an extraordinary legacy within and abroad that will stay for years to come, “U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Corazon Aquino, left, campaigning for the presidency in 1986 at the back of People Power. Her popularity helped her son, Benigno, lead to the 15th Philippine presidency in 2010. (Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images)

But for all its international prestige, reducing family poverty and social inequality remained stubborn challenges for Aquino. This created an opening for Duterte – an outsider who defended strong weapon tactics against national problems.

A week before the 2016 election, Aquino warned voters from Duterte, implying he had the products of a dictator. Still the mayor of Davao City in the southern province of Mindanao broke Manila politics and won by a landslide with over 6 million votes more than his closest rival Mar Roxas, Aquino’s anointed successor.

Duterte’s presidency has been markedly different in all outcomes. He embraced China and distanced himself from the US He started a brutal drug war that has killed thousands of suspected offenders – a bloody campaign that while famous at home was severely condemned abroad. Duterte also hit Aquino-related business elites to rally support.

Some considered Aquino to be an elitist, and Duterte’s usual image of man was well-liked by Filipinos. The president’s popularity has not waned and his tough policy has eclipsed the Aquino brand.

In the 2019 midterm elections, Duterte’s allied candidates, including his former aide Bong Go and Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa, won a majority of 12 seats at the table. Aquino cousin Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, meanwhile failed to get re-elected.

Although Duterte enjoys overwhelming support, Aquino’s death could have some impact on the political scene, analysts believe. It has come less than a year before the May 2022 presidential election. The early forerunner is Sara Duterte, the daughter of the president and mayor of Davao.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a former senator and son of the late president, has also emerged as a strong contender in opinion polls. Marcos lost by a small margin to Aquino-backed Leni Robredo in the 2016 vice-presidential race.

Duterte loyalists, meanwhile, have urged the still-extremely popular president to run for vice president. This would allow him to continue to use power in violation of a six-year term set during Corazon Aquino’s presidency. The 1986 constitution included a single provision to try and prevent a repeat of the Marcos dictatorship.

Sara Duterte sometimes accompanies her father on trips abroad. Here, they are welcomed by members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong in April 2018. © PCOO

Peter Mumford, a Southeast Asian analyst at Eurasia Group, thinks Aquino’s move could increase support for his Liberal Party, which has come out in the polls.

“However, comparisons with the political rise of Aquino III after the death of his parents and the current situation need to be made carefully,” Mumford told Nikkei Asia. “Aquino’s parents were even better known and respected. Plus, in 2010 there was not a very popular outgoing president able to capture massive support for their chosen successor – as is the case with Duterte now.”

Bob Herrera-Lim, an analyst at Teneo, a consulting firm, said Aquino’s death “would eventually deprive Duterte supporters of a common target for their populist attacks” and “likely” lead to a change in tactics for administration “.

The passing of the former president “will signal an introspection” ahead of the 2022 presidential election, said Edna Co, a professor of public administration at the University of the Philippines.

“It’s not whether we’re a PNoy fan or not,” Co said, using the former president ‘s well – known observer. “There is an introspection of what kind of leadership we have had and would like to have in 2022.”

While dynastic shifts will be closely followed, Co said it would be better if next year’s elections focus more on governance than on political clans.

“The Philippines is stuck in dynastic politics, but this is already the 21st century,” Co. “The next election should be about democratic governance, no matter who brings it – I do not care if they are a Marcos, Aquino or Duterte.”