International
The death of Noynoy Aquino gives priority to the Duterte dynasty
MANILA – Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president and son of two of the country’s biggest democracy icons, died of kidney disease Thursday at the age of 61.
His cremated remains will be buried Saturday along with his parents in Manila Memorial Park. A funeral mass began at 10 a.m. local time at the University of Ateneo de Manila, alma mater of Aquino, where the urn of his burial was seen on Friday.
The Aquino transition comes as the political landscape shifts to a dynasty-dominated country. In recent years, President Rodrigo Duterte’s clan based in the southern Philippines has been dominant. Under Duterte’s patronage, the family of former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos – Aquino’s nemesis – has seen its fortunes revived.
Aquino’s sudden death sparked much reflection in his six-year term, which ended in 2016 and saw the economic revival of the so-called “sick man of Asia”.
President Duterte declared 10 days of national mourning and called Aquino’s death “an opportunity to unite in prayer and put aside our differences.”
Aquino, the country’s 15th president, was inaugurated in June 2010 following a landslide election victory handed over to the back of a strong campaign against grafting. The former senator had not been his party’s first choice, but calls for him to run uprising after the August 2009 death of his mother, Corazon Aquino, a former president. For supporters, an Aquino was the answer to the massive corruption plaguing the country.
“I accept the prayer of the nation. I also accept the instructions of my parents. I accept the responsibility to continue the fight for our country,” Aquino said when declaring his candidacy. It was only 40 days after her mother’s death, and he was speaking at the same place where she took her oath of office in 1986.
Many considered it a moment in history that repeats itself.
Aquino’s father, Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., was assassinated in 1983 on the runway at Manila International Airport – later renamed in his honor – as he returned from exile in the US The hopeless assassination of the opposition leader was the catalyst for People Power, the revolutionary movement that toppled the Marcos dictatorship and catapulted Corazon Aquino, a housewife, into the presidency.
Although he arrived at the office in his parents’ clothes, Aquino continued to create an important legacy for this right. His sound economic management and image of his demise inspired confidence from investors long tempted by crooked politics, coup attempts and corruption scandals.
At Aquino hour, gross domestic product grew at an average of 6% per year, the highest in 40 years. Annual foreign direct investment rose to $ 8.3 billion in 2016 from just $ 2 billion before he took office. The country’s credit ratings all rose.
The last president also strengthened the old defense alliance with the US In 2013, he challenged China’s enlargement claims to the disputed South China Sea. The country’s most powerful neighbor lost international arbitration in The Hague in a ruling a week after Aquino stepped down. China never recognized the jurisdiction of the court.
“President Aquino’s unwavering commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law and fostering economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote a rule-based international order, leaves an extraordinary legacy within and abroad that will stay for years to come, “U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.
But for all its international prestige, reducing family poverty and social inequality remained stubborn challenges for Aquino. This created an opening for Duterte – an outsider who defended strong weapon tactics against national problems.
A week before the 2016 election, Aquino warned voters from Duterte, implying he had the products of a dictator. Still the mayor of Davao City in the southern province of Mindanao broke Manila politics and won by a landslide with over 6 million votes more than his closest rival Mar Roxas, Aquino’s anointed successor.
Duterte’s presidency has been markedly different in all outcomes. He embraced China and distanced himself from the US He started a brutal drug war that has killed thousands of suspected offenders – a bloody campaign that while famous at home was severely condemned abroad. Duterte also hit Aquino-related business elites to rally support.
Some considered Aquino to be an elitist, and Duterte’s usual image of man was well-liked by Filipinos. The president’s popularity has not waned and his tough policy has eclipsed the Aquino brand.
In the 2019 midterm elections, Duterte’s allied candidates, including his former aide Bong Go and Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa, won a majority of 12 seats at the table. Aquino cousin Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, meanwhile failed to get re-elected.
Although Duterte enjoys overwhelming support, Aquino’s death could have some impact on the political scene, analysts believe. It has come less than a year before the May 2022 presidential election. The early forerunner is Sara Duterte, the daughter of the president and mayor of Davao.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a former senator and son of the late president, has also emerged as a strong contender in opinion polls. Marcos lost by a small margin to Aquino-backed Leni Robredo in the 2016 vice-presidential race.
Duterte loyalists, meanwhile, have urged the still-extremely popular president to run for vice president. This would allow him to continue to use power in violation of a six-year term set during Corazon Aquino’s presidency. The 1986 constitution included a single provision to try and prevent a repeat of the Marcos dictatorship.
Peter Mumford, a Southeast Asian analyst at Eurasia Group, thinks Aquino’s move could increase support for his Liberal Party, which has come out in the polls.
“However, comparisons with the political rise of Aquino III after the death of his parents and the current situation need to be made carefully,” Mumford told Nikkei Asia. “Aquino’s parents were even better known and respected. Plus, in 2010 there was not a very popular outgoing president able to capture massive support for their chosen successor – as is the case with Duterte now.”
Bob Herrera-Lim, an analyst at Teneo, a consulting firm, said Aquino’s death “would eventually deprive Duterte supporters of a common target for their populist attacks” and “likely” lead to a change in tactics for administration “.
The passing of the former president “will signal an introspection” ahead of the 2022 presidential election, said Edna Co, a professor of public administration at the University of the Philippines.
“It’s not whether we’re a PNoy fan or not,” Co said, using the former president ‘s well – known observer. “There is an introspection of what kind of leadership we have had and would like to have in 2022.”
While dynastic shifts will be closely followed, Co said it would be better if next year’s elections focus more on governance than on political clans.
“The Philippines is stuck in dynastic politics, but this is already the 21st century,” Co. “The next election should be about democratic governance, no matter who brings it – I do not care if they are a Marcos, Aquino or Duterte.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]