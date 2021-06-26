China is the main US partner in Asia but Japan the most reliable, according to the survey of American experts





More American opinion leaders see China as the United States ‘most important partner in Asia given the countries’ trade relations, but Japan is considered the most credible, according to a poll by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Asked to choose the “most important partner of the United States” among Asian countries and near, 35% of the 200 opinion leaders from a range of fields chose China, 33% chose Japan and 9% Australia. South Korea ranked fourth with 7% in the annual survey. The percentage of respondents who choose China rose significantly from 18% in the poll a year ago, while those who choose Japan dropped by 42%. Of those who saw China as the most important partner, almost four in five cited economic factors, with 56% choosing trade ties and 23% the country’s economic strength, according to the survey conducted between December and January. Japan topped the list of countries in the region seen as credible for the United States with 36% of respondents mentioning the country, followed by Australia with 30%. China won only 3% of the vote, followed by South Korea which came in third, elected with 17%. Asked why they chose Japan, 41% noted trade ties and 33% cited good relations and bilateral alliance. Economic ties between the world’s two largest economies deepened significantly after China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, with trade in their goods totaling $ 558.1 billion in 2019, about three times the trade volume between Japan and United States. US-China tensions became a major concern for the global economy after former US President Donald Trump sparked a tariff war to reduce the trade deficit with China, accusing the Asian country of unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft. Globally, Canada was chosen as the most important partner for the United States, followed by Britain, Japan and Germany. Britain was named the most reliable among countries and regions of the world, followed by Canada, Japan and the European Union. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO Enlarge)







