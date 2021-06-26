



Image Source: ANI Telangana CM orders investigation into the death of Dalit’s wife In connection with the death under guardianship of a Dalit woman in Telangana, Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered an immediate investigation and urged the relevant authorities to take strict action against the police personnel responsible under the law. Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy has been instructed to conduct the investigation into the death of Dalit Mariamma women and to take strict measures against law enforcement police personnel. “We will not forgive such incidents. The government will not be silent if anyone harms Dalits. There will be swift action on this issue. There should be no delay in the investigation into the culprits of the blocked death and taking “If necessary, remove them from service,” the prime minister said on Friday. Calling Mariamma’s death very painful, he said the government would never support such measures. Rao also mentioned that the Telangana government would support the victim’s children and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure that Mariamma Uday Kiran’s son earns a government job, a house and a former rs 15 loop and that the two girls are given a sum of money. of 10 Rs each. He further instructed the DGP to visit Chintakaniki to uncover the facts and details about the trapped death and to comfort the victim’s family members. Calling for a change in society’s attitude towards Dalits, Rao said, “Society needs to change its attitude towards Dalits. The attitude and behavior of the police, especially towards Dalits, should be in their favor and to support them.” ata “. “It is unfortunate that when the police machinery is making a qualitative change in maintaining law and order, such an incident occurs,” he added. The National Commission on Planned Casts (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Telangana Government over the death of Mariamma. The announcement was issued by order of its Chairman Vijay Sampla on Tuesday. The NCSC has also issued a notice to the Bhongir County District Collector and Police Officer, the Chief Secretary of State and the Director General of Telangana Police asking them to submit a report within seven days on the facts and information on the actions taken for the issue. According to information available to the NCSC, a Dalit woman, Mariamma, cooking in a house, was arrested along with her son Uday Kiran on the theft complaint filed by the owner and died at the closure of the Addagudur police station in Bhongir district for due to alleged police torture. Mariamma was beaten for four days in various places on her body, according to reports. (With ANI entries) READ ALSO:COVID: Markets in Hyderabad reopen after the Telangana government lifts the blockade Latest India News







